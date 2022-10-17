ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 3

what’s up?
2d ago

This is what both Trump and Biden used to ship back migrants without giving them an asylum hearing. I know you righties will hate this but Biden has shipped back 2.2 million this year. You will just make up a bunch of fake crap anyway.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland

President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado.
VAIL, CO
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1003M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy