Read full article on original website
what’s up?
2d ago
This is what both Trump and Biden used to ship back migrants without giving them an asylum hearing. I know you righties will hate this but Biden has shipped back 2.2 million this year. You will just make up a bunch of fake crap anyway.
Reply
3
Related
GREG GUTFELD: 'Bombshell revelation' shows DHS Secretary Mayorkas knowingly smeared border agents
Greg Gutfeld reacted to an email revealing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was alerted that no migrants were "whipped" in "whipping hoax" incident on "Gutfeld!"
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
Trump staffer 'stuffed copies of photos' of Hunter Biden into air conditioning unit: Book
While the presidential transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden was seemingly chaotic from the public's standpoint, things inside the walls of the White House were equally hectic as Trump aides sought to create headaches for their successors, according to a new book. At one point during the final days...
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation
Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction
Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Donald Trump‘s audacious attack on Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea has seemingly backfired in spectacular fashion after a new report suggested the former president still holds dear his relationship with North Korea’s controversial leader Kim Jong Un.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
AOL Corp
Poll: Most U.S. voters now say Trump should not be allowed to serve as president again
Given “what we know about the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump,” a narrow majority of registered voters (51%) now believe he should not “be allowed to serve as president again in the future,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Just 35% of voters say Trump...
President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland
President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
Joe Biden Mocked for Saying He Was 'Raised in the Puerto Rican Community'
President Joe Biden was ridiculed on Twitter after claiming he was "politically" raised in the Puerto Rican community during a press conference held on the U.S. island territory. The president and first lady visited Puerto Rico on Monday to meet with community leaders and families impacted by Hurricane Fiona after...
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
Who Won Georgia Debate Between Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp? Analyst Verdict
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp showed their differing views, as they discussed issues around the pandemic, crime and the future of Georgia.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1003M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3