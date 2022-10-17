ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor

By Amy Gibbons
 2 days ago

Liz Truss has reflected on a “tough” start to her premiership, admitting things have been “difficult” in Downing Street as her tax-cutting agenda has crumbled around her.

Faced with questions over her credibility in the top job following a raft of U-turns culminating in the near-extinction of her economic plans, the Prime Minister acknowledged she has made “mistakes”, adding that things have not been “perfect”.

Speaking to the BBC , she said she cares “deeply” about the country’s success, and that is what motivates her.

Looking somewhat uncomfortable, the PM defended the slim parts of her strategy that remain intact as she insisted the Tories must now look forward.

Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut taxes, and the wholesale abandonment of the policies has left her fighting for her job after just six weeks.

“It hasn’t been perfect,” she admitted.

“It’s been a difficult time and I think we did an interview before I got the job and I said it was going to be tough because of the circumstances we’re facing as a country.”

I think people recognise that we are facing a very serious situation internationally, that there are serious economic headwinds, and they want a government and a Conservative Party that deals with that

Liz Truss

Asked if her short tenure to date had been harder than she could have imagined, Ms Truss said she had expected things to be “tough” – and that had certainly come to pass.

She added that it had been “painful” to sack her long-term friend and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in the wake of the mini-budget market chaos, but insisted her decision was the right one.

“It was right that we changed policy,” she said.

“It’s right that we have a new Chancellor. And now what I’m determined to do is make sure that works.”

Presented with some bleak briefings from her own MPs, Ms Truss said she did not think people would want to hear about “internal discussions in the Conservative Party”.

Labour opened up a 36-point poll lead on Monday, the largest for any party since October 1997, according to a survey of 2,000 eligible voters by Redfield and Wilton Strategies.

Asked what she would say to colleagues convinced the party is going to lose because of her actions, Ms Truss said they should be “focusing on the people of the United Kingdom and how we deliver for them”.

“We were elected on the Conservative manifesto in 2019 to level up our country, to provide more opportunities, to deliver for our public services,” she said.

“That’s what I’m focused on doing. And I don’t think people want to hear about internal discussions in the Conservative Party.

“I think people recognise that we are facing a very serious situation internationally, that there are serious economic headwinds, and they want a government and a Conservative Party that deals with that.”

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation

Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules. All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with...
Liz Truss Already Looks Like a Dead Prime Minister Walking

Britain’s version of a parliamentary democracy, at present, looks risible. In Liz Truss, it has produced the most inane prime minister in its history.In just seven weeks the prime minister has lost all credibility. She staked her future—and the country’s—on an economic plan so ill-conceived that it was virtually dead on arrival. She mindlessly repeated a mantra that she would “deliver,” but is left with nothing to deliver. Most members of her Tory party believe she has doomed them to an election wipe-out. And in a damning editorial, The Economist said she had the shelf life of a head of...
Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence.She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she had told the King she was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party.There will now be a leadership election to be completed within the next week she said, after speaking to the leader of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, in No 10.It comes just a little over 24 hours after she told MPs she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.
Right-wing Tory MPs claim Suella Braverman was sacked to clear way for immigration U-turn OLD

Right-wing Tory MPs have suggested Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary to clear the way for looser immigration rules, piling fresh pressure on Liz Truss.The prime minister insisted Ms Braverman was removed for breaching the ministerial code over the use of a personal email – but some supporters of the arch-Brexiteer believe that was a ruse.In the Commons, their fears that Ms Truss is preparing to rip up pledges to stay tough on immigration were laid bare, ahead of an expected announcement within days.Edward Leigh, demanded to know that Ms Braverman’s departure was “entirely due to a technical...
Border poll would not have a ‘hope in hell’ of passing, says Bertie Ahern

Former Irish premier Bertie Ahern has said a border poll on a united Ireland would not have a “hope in hell” of passing at present.Mr Ahern said “work has to be done” on how a united Ireland would work both economically and socially before a vote can be held.He added that academic work was under way to examine how that could be achieved.Mr Ahern made the remarks as he addressed an Irish parliamentary committee meeting in Dublin on his role as one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement.“There are a whole lot of questions,” the former Fianna Fail...
Liz Truss resigns: PM's exit kicks off another Tory leadership race

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after 45 days in office marked by turmoil, triggering the second Tory leadership election in four months. Ms Truss said her successor would be elected by next week after a rebellion by Tory MPs forced her to quit. Boris Johnson is among MPs...
Truss on brink following vote chaos and Braverman exit

Liz Truss is battling to contain the fallout from a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership which saw a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons.Tory MPs are wondering how long the Prime Minister can go on following the chaotic events, but a Cabinet ally said “at the moment” Ms Truss will still lead the party into the next election.Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the Government is seeking to provide stability and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt should be given the time to set out his financial plans at the end of October.But a senior MP said Ms Truss...
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power - OLD

Liz Truss’s embattled premiership has been rocked by the departure of Suella Braverman as home secretary.A Home Office source confirmed that Ms Braverman was out after the Prime Minister made a last-minute cancellation of a trip out of Westminster on Wednesday.Ms Braverman is a figure-head of the right in the party and the exit of a former Tory leadership candidate will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.The Guardian, which first reported her departure, said that former transport secretary Grant Shapps, a major backer of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership and...
Every Tory MP calling for Liz Truss to go as Prime Minister clings to power

Liz Truss is fighting for her political life as the fallout from her disastrous “mini” budget continues.The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative back-benchers – which organises leadership contests – has already reportedly held secret talks about removing the prime minister.Jeremy Hunt, who Ms Truss appointed as chancellor after dispatching her "friend" Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, is one of the names being suggested to take over.Others include Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who lost out to Truss in the last leadership race – Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and defence secretary Ben Wallace.As Ms Truss failed to win back the support...
I'll lead Tories into next election, says embattled Liz Truss

Liz Truss has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election, despite U-turns leaving her battling to salvage her authority. The PM apologised for making mistakes, after the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt junked almost all of her tax-cutting plans to stabilise market turmoil. She added her month-old...
Top Liz Truss aide suspended as No 10 condemns ‘unacceptable briefings’

One of Liz Truss’s top aides has been suspended from his job pending an investigation, it has been reported.Jason Stein is a special advisor to the prime minister and is facing an investigation by the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics unit.The move follows anger from some Conservative MPs over briefings by No 10 sources at the weekend.Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid was reported to be incandescent with rage at a briefing to the Sunday Times newspaper that he was incompetent and should not replace Kwasi Kwarteng at the Treasury. Mr Stein is considered an ally of Jeremy Hunt, who ultimately...
Liz Truss news – live: 55% of Tories want PM to resign as popularity nosedives

More than half of Conservative Party members say Liz Truss should resign as a result of the fallout from her disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.In the latest blow to the prime minister's waning authority, some 83 per cent said they thought she was doing a bad job as she fights for her political life.Some 39 per cent of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57 per cent who said she should stay in office.Former PM Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss on 32...
Sturgeon: General election a ‘democratic imperative’ after Truss resignation

Scotland’s First Minister has said a general election is a “democratic imperative” after Liz Truss announced her resignation with another prime minister to be in place within a week.The Prime Minister announced on Thursday she would be standing down after less than two months in office, with a successor to be appointed in a week-long contest.Following the Downing Street statement from Ms Truss, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “ordinary people” who would be hit worst by the “utter shambles” at Westminster.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who told the BBC last week he believed the Prime Minister could win the...
History of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history, announcing her resignation after just 44 days in office.Speaking outside No 10 on Thursday afternoon, she admitted she could no longer deliver on the mandate she was elected with last month.Ms Truss’s premiership is the shortest by some margin, with George Canning previously holding the unwanted title.He died 118 days after taking office in 1827.Of more modern prime ministers, Alec Douglas-Home also had a short premiership, lasting 364 days in the role from 1963-64.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory leadership: Only two candidates will likely be in running, Graham Brady says‘Bring back Boris’: Tory MP throws support behind former PM after Truss resignationTory MP Crispin Blunt refuses to comment on Liz Truss’ legacy
Liz Truss ‘laughed’ when she sacked Johnny Mercer from cabinet

Former minister Johnny Mercer has claimed Liz Truss laughed as she sacked him, saying his removal by the prime minister was “like a gut punch” that sent him into depression.The Tory MP also said he believes the prime minister has abandoned the values of the Conservative Party and lost the authority to command the loyalty of her backbenchers.He said Ms Truss reneged on a promise she made to him during her Tory leadership campaign that she would not downgrade the role of minister for veterans’ affairs, which the member for Plymouth Moor View then held.Ms Truss dismissed Mr Mercer...
