After being announced over a decade ago, Black Adam has finally had its theatrical release. With that, director Jaume Collet-Serra has spoken about the creative process behind making the film and the collaborative process with Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. While in the process of making last year’s Jungle Cruise with the A-lister, Collet-Serra was quickly brought on board by Johnson and his team to helm the anti-hero project before the pandemic slightly slowed down the production process. From there continued the impassioned working relationship between the actor and director in the former’s passion project. This is what the director had to say about how he was brought onto the film and his process of familiarizing himself with the character.

20 HOURS AGO