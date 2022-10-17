Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
netflixjunkie.com
‘The Winchesters’ Star Jensen Ackles Once Desired to Play a Role Opposite of Henry Cavill
For an actor to play one of the iconic heroes in Marvel or DC is a dream come true. And when you get to star opposite one of the biggest stars, it just gets better. Such was the wish of The Winchester star Jensen Ackles. The CW mainstay had once expressed his wish to star opposite Henry Cavill.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Makes His Return as Superman in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and it will feature a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League, so the appearance is definitely one for the ages. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in development with Christopher McQuarrie possibly writing the script. Fans are really excited to hear that the actor will return, and one has even created a new piece of fan art that imagines him returning.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
epicstream.com
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Responded to Marvel vs. DC Debate
Although to some, it may not seem like a battle, the fight at the box office between Marvel and DC continues. As the entire DCEU consistently goes through a lot of changes, despite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film soon to be released in theaters, the MCU continues its consecutive success with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
netflixjunkie.com
The Time When Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger Met With Superman Henry Cavill, To Give The Most Powerful Picture To The Internet
Henry Cavill is among the few A-listed stars Hollywood can certainly boast about. Not only has he charmed the industry with his red and blue cape, but he also made a separate place in fans’ hearts with his courteous personality. Furthermore, his physique is something even other celebrities consider an ideal body. Another such enduring entity is the Terminator jewel, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Just one generation apart, we can certainly classify both household celebrities as someone who has purely muscular bodies.
IGN
Matt Reeves Is Planning Several Batman Villain Spinoffs
There doesn’t appear to be plans for another stab at a connected DC universe as according to a new report, different key players are taking control of various DC movie franchises. This includes Matt Reeves, who is expanding his control over Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros....
ComicBook
Twister Sequel Twisters Planning Spring 2023 Production Start
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are said to be meeting with potential directors for Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 cult-classic movie Twister, starring the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Universal is co-financing Twisters along with Warner Bros. Pictures, with veteran producer Frank Marshall attached. The more interesting note in the report from The Dish is that it is Steven Spielberg's love of the script by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) that has brought in Amblin and helped put Twisters on the fast track to production in 2023.
Dwayne Johnson reportedly sidestepped the DC movie boss to get a major character's long-awaited cameo into 'Black Adam'
Dwayne Johnson went around the DC film boss to seek approval for a major character's cameo in "Black Adam." The new Warner Bros. studio heads said yes to the cameo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Black Adam," Johnson's passion project, hits theaters this weekend. "Black Adam" hits theaters this weekend,...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Almost Brought Back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner
She-Hulk's finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The Disney+ series flirted with toppling the 4th wall all season, but bringing back the MCU's original Hulk would have sent the fans into the stratosphere. The Direct spoke to director Kat Coiro about that decision and the details are surprising. She says that Mark Ruffalo actually thought it was a cool idea, but things just didn't line up. Tim Roth made mention of the swap between the current Hulk and Norton. Even the show itself lampshaded the fact, but in the end Marvel just couldn't get it done. Maybe he'll pop-up in Secret Wars down the road. Read her entire account of the process down below.
digitalspy.com
The Suicide Squad's James Gunn working on secret new DC movie
The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is working on a secret DC movie, according to reports. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the brain behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and DC’s Peacemaker is in talks with Warner Bros executives to work on a mystery project. The company is...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
