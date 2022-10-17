Read full article on original website
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital
Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
Medics respond to rescue in rafters of 5th Avenue Theatre
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the rafters of the 5th Avenue Theatre on Wednesday, according to Seattle Fire. At about 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 19, a man experienced a medical emergency in the rafters above the 5th Avenue stage, near the 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
q13fox.com
1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Monday Update for Loch Katrine Fire
A type 2 incident management team has taken over command of the Loch Katrine Fire as of today, Monday, October 17th. Resources have been arriving to bolster the crews out on the line and have started to assess the current footprint of the fire area to begin putting plans in place to get around the fires and limit additional spread beyond the perimeters.
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston urges residents to prepare for natural, man-made disasters
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) encouraged the public to take all necessary steps in preparing for natural and human-caused disasters as it officially kicked off Thurston Flood Awareness Week. During its Tuesday, October 18, meeting, the board said county residents and agencies should be educated and prepared for...
Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”
As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska. “It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date...
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue,WA)
The State Police reported a multi-vehicle crash in Bellevue at around 7:15 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the crash happened on East Channel Bridge between Mercer Island and Bellevue. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the accident, and...
knkx.org
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
Traffic on EB I-90 moving again after all lanes closed for crash, car fires
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Traffic is moving again on eastbound I-90 west of Bellevue Way after a crash erupted in flames, closing all lanes Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash at 7:21 a.m. The Washington State Patrol said three cars were involved in...
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Pierce and Thurston county residents organizing to protest potential new airport
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents are organizing in opposition against a potential new airport in the South Sound. A community meeting on Monday focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County, as forecasts show that millions of passengers might not be accommodated at the state’s airports due to lack of capacity by 2050.
