ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: West Virginia 3-3; Texas Tech 3-3 After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.
LUBBOCK, TX
WOWK

WVU players speak with media following loss to Texas Tech

West Virginia center Zach Frazier, and safety Aubrey Burks spoke with members of the media following Saturday’s loss at Texas Tech. Burks led West Virginia with 10 total tackles, had the team’s only sack, accounted for two tackles for loss, and had one of its two pass breakups.
MORGANTOWN, WV
University Daily

Brady, Alausa crowned Homecoming King, Queen

Texas Tech crowns its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen as James Brady and Tomisin Alausa. James Brady is an agricultural communications student born in Lubbock. Brady dons the crown while representing Phi Delta Theta. Tomisin Alausa is a journalism student also studying public relations and strategic communication. Alausa will reign...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

‘It’s a fun prop’, Lubbock pizzeria draws attention with Dahmer inspired decoration

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock pizzeria faced some backlash on Saturday for a controversial pizza it put on display for the Halloween season. Capital Pizza in Lubbock displayed a Halloween decoration called the “The Jeffrey Dahmer Special.” The decoration was made to look like a pizza made with various body parts. The decoration was inspired by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21. Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners

According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!

I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock

Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque

This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport

There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock benefit concert held in honor of slain newlywed woman

Alice Combs, the late Holly Combs‘ mother, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about an upcoming concert feature the Jukebox Preachers, Art Tijerina and the Kipp Wilks band. Proceeds of the concert will go toward the Holly Combs Scholarship fund, established in memory of Holly who was killed October 11, 2014 by her husband of less than 2 months.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy