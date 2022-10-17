Read full article on original website
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas Tech
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Red Raiders.
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: West Virginia 3-3; Texas Tech 3-3 After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech
The Mountaineers Now staff makes their picks for this week's game.
WVU players speak with media following loss to Texas Tech
West Virginia center Zach Frazier, and safety Aubrey Burks spoke with members of the media following Saturday’s loss at Texas Tech. Burks led West Virginia with 10 total tackles, had the team’s only sack, accounted for two tackles for loss, and had one of its two pass breakups.
End Zone scores for Thursday, October 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
Brady, Alausa crowned Homecoming King, Queen
Texas Tech crowns its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen as James Brady and Tomisin Alausa. James Brady is an agricultural communications student born in Lubbock. Brady dons the crown while representing Phi Delta Theta. Tomisin Alausa is a journalism student also studying public relations and strategic communication. Alausa will reign...
Peggy Sue’s former home in West Lubbock now on Airbnb
The former home of Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly's 1957 hit song, is now available for booking on Airbnb after it was bought by a father-son duo last November.
‘It’s a fun prop’, Lubbock pizzeria draws attention with Dahmer inspired decoration
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock pizzeria faced some backlash on Saturday for a controversial pizza it put on display for the Halloween season. Capital Pizza in Lubbock displayed a Halloween decoration called the “The Jeffrey Dahmer Special.” The decoration was made to look like a pizza made with various body parts. The decoration was inspired by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21. Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners
According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!
I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock
Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
Enjoy Fresh Maine Lobster With This New Lubbock Food Truck
Now, this is my kind of place, who doesn't love lobster?. Every time I travel anywhere I always wish we had better places to eat lobster and this food truck is making all my wishes come true. The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro has had a soft opening and people are...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
Lubbock benefit concert held in honor of slain newlywed woman
Alice Combs, the late Holly Combs‘ mother, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about an upcoming concert feature the Jukebox Preachers, Art Tijerina and the Kipp Wilks band. Proceeds of the concert will go toward the Holly Combs Scholarship fund, established in memory of Holly who was killed October 11, 2014 by her husband of less than 2 months.
