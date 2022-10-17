Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Aquaman and the Lost City’ Writer to Pen ‘The Conjuring 4’
A fourth Conjuring movie is officially in the works. The news was announced by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday with the outlet revealing David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has signed on to pen the screenplay. James Wan and Peter Safran will return to produce the fourth film. The duo is also producing The Nun 2, which is now in production, a sequel to The Nun and a spinoff from the Conjuring franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
Adam Driver Rumored To Have Met Marvel Studios for ‘Fantastic Four’
With a new director and a writing team, Marvel Studios is beginning to make moves on their long-awaited Fantastic Four film. Announced at SDCC ’19, Fantastic Four has been delayed by the departure of original director Jon Watts and was recently bumped into 2025 as part of a slate-wide reshuffle. However, with things looking settled in, they’ve begun the search for a cast and with the onset of casting comes a fascinating new rumor.
murphysmultiverse.com
Brandon Perea Interested in Portraying Human Torch in ‘Fantastic Four’
Following his breakout performance in Jordan Peele’s thriller Nope, Brandon Perea has his hopes set on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor hasn’t been quiet on social media or in interviews about wanting to join one of the most successful film franchises in history. While discussing the topic with Comicbook.com, Perea played it coy about if has met with Marvel Studios and his hopes on being part of the franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Opens as The Rock’s Best Feature Film to Date
Box office estimates are in and it looks like Black Adam’s opening night take came in as the best ever for Dwayne Johnson. Reports have the film raking in $26.8M on its first Friday, which as Erik Davis of Fandango pointed out, puts it on track for over $60M this weekend. That total would make it the 2nd biggest DC Films opening that didn’t star one of the studio’s top Justice League stars.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on How the “Wongers” Post-Credit Scene Came to Be
Of all the obscure comic book characters introduced over the 9-episode run of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, it was an original character developed for the show that captured the hearts of fans. Patty Guggenheim’s Madisynn was undoubtedly the surprise star of her time on the show. Her “bestie” relationship with Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, played by MCU vet Benedict Wong, played out wonderfully throughout Episode 4, “Is This Not Real Magic”, and continued on into a hilarious post-credit scene. As it turns out, while She-Hulk featured several scripted post-credit scenes, Madisynn’s “Wongers” scene wasn’t one of them.
murphysmultiverse.com
Barry Keoghan Hasn’t Heard of Any Future ‘Eternals’ Plans
As we near the first anniversary of Eternals’ theatrical release, there remains no word on what the future of the franchise is. And based on the words of Barry Keoghan (who starred as Druig in the film), the stars of the original film don’t know either. While discussing his upcoming role in The Banshees of Inisherin with Uproxx, the actor spoke about how he hasn’t heard anything about his future with Marvel Studios and who he’s relied on to keep up to date with this sort of news.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Director Jaume Collet-Serra Talks Creative Partnership with Dwayne Johnson
After being announced over a decade ago, Black Adam has finally had its theatrical release. With that, director Jaume Collet-Serra has spoken about the creative process behind making the film and the collaborative process with Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. While in the process of making last year’s Jungle Cruise with the A-lister, Collet-Serra was quickly brought on board by Johnson and his team to helm the anti-hero project before the pandemic slightly slowed down the production process. From there continued the impassioned working relationship between the actor and director in the former’s passion project. This is what the director had to say about how he was brought onto the film and his process of familiarizing himself with the character.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Black Adam’ Brings A Lot of Lightning, But Very Little Spark
Black Adam is a movie that is trying very hard. It is perhaps the perfect artifact of the ethos of its star, who has toiled endlessly for over a decade to bring it to the big screen, and has tried through force of will alone to make the title character as ubiquitous in the comic movie landscape as he is. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and his tireless work ethic, is all over the movie. But sadly, effort doesn’t equal excellence, and when it comes to the execution of filmmaking, Black Adam falls quite short of the mark.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Adds Five Cast Members
Fear not, Dune believers, it would appear The Sisterhood is still on track to come alive at HBO. The prequel series, set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic, has added five new performers to its cast. Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea have joined the production as series regulars, alongside previously announced stars Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma.
murphysmultiverse.com
SPOILERS: Dwayne Johnson Discusses a Major DC Cameo in ‘Black Adam’
If you somehow haven’t heard just yet (that’d be pretty impressive because Dwayne Johnson’s been shouting it from the rooftops every chance he’s had), turn back now and give yourself a chance to be surprised. While post-credit scenes have come to be known as a Marvel...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Goosebumps:’ Rachael Harris Joins Disney+ Series
Disney’s live-action Goosebumps series has added Rachael Harris to its cast. The news comes courtesy of Variety, with the outlet stating she’ll play a character named Nora. The character is described as “Jeff’s (Will Price) mother and an unassuming waitress at a local café that dabbles in sorcery.”
murphysmultiverse.com
Paramount Orders Up Adaptation of Image Comics ‘Geiger’
Paramount Television has reached a deal to adapt Geoff Johns’ Image Comics title Geiger. Set in a Mad Max-esque dystopia in 2050, Geiger tells the story of a man named Tariq who survived the Unknown War of 2030 and now protects the people of the wastelands from criminals and scavengers. According to Deadline, Johns will write the pilot and then serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Justin Simien.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘She-Hulk’ Director on the Decision Behind a 9-Episode Season
Before principal photography on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ever got underway, rumors had the legal comedy pegged for a 10-episode first season. Similar rumors hovered around Marvel Studios’ first streaming effort, WandaVision, which like She-Hulk, ultimately consisted of nine episodes. With most of Marvel Studios’ streaming series consisting of 6 episodes, these two stand as outliers. So what determines just how many episodes will comprise each series? According to director Kat Coiro, the episode count for She-Hulk wasn’t something that was predetermined by Marvel Studios.
Comments / 0