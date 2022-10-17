Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
Related
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
SFist
Unidentified Woman Killed on Antioch Trail After Being Set on Fire
Police in Antioch are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead on a walking trail early Monday after apparently being set on fire by another individual or multiple individuals. As KRON4 reports, firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (FPD) responded around 5:36...
NBC Bay Area
Major Crash Closes Eastbound Hwy. 92 Lanes in San Mateo
An accident between two big-rig trucks caused lane closures on Highway 92 in San Mateo Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident happened at around 8 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 92 at the Alameda de Las Pulgas offramp in San Mateo. There's no estimated time of reopening.
SFist
Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell
A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
Sonoma deputies shoot man after three 911 incidents
SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma Valley man was shot by deputies after emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting the man for three separate incidents in one night. Nathan James Smart, 43, was holding a ghost gun when deputies shot him, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Smart suffered two gunshot wounds and is […]
Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
NBC Bay Area
Car Found After Shooting Investigation in SF: Police
Police are investigating a report of a shooting that occurred in San Francisco Wednesday night. The shooting reportedly happened along Geary Boulevard near Collins, near Kaiser San Francisco. San Francisco police said their officers on scene found an abandoned car in the street. But there were no victims or suspects...
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
crimevoice.com
Parolee Crashes Stolen Car, Stands Off Against Police While Barricaded in Elderly Couple’s North Sacramento County Home
A man from the Bay Area was recently arrested in north Sacramento County after allegedly crashing a stolen car, storming an occupied residence, and engaging in a stand-off with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrard of Contra Costa County was identified as the suspect...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police chase ends in deadly crash
OAKLAND, Calif. - A police chase involving an alleged hit-and-run driver in Oakland on Monday morning ended in the death of an innocent motorist, authorities said. According to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, officers were in pursuit of 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.
Three arrested, guns seized during Oakland felony traffic stop
OAKLAND -- Three suspects were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday evening after a felony traffic stop on the streets of Oakland.Investigators said patrol officers saw three individuals entering a parked vehicle, two of which appeared to have firearms, at around 5:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Avenue. Before the vehicle could drive off, officers conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects bolted from the vehicle, fleeing on foot.Officers quickly established a perimeter, ultimately locating the individual and recovering a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.The two other suspects remained inside the vehicle and were safely detained.During the search of the vehicle, two additional firearms with extended magazines were located. Both firearms were loaded, one of which contained a device allowing it to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.All three individuals were arrested for firearm related offenses, and one had an outstanding robbery warrant.
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017. Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
Lawsuit filed against Fairfield police officer who slammed woman to the ground
A woman who was thrown to the ground by an officer after police were called for help has filed a lawsuit against the City of Fairfield and over 50 officers on the Fairfield Police Department force.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
Hwy 101 express lanes in San Mateo Co. to open 3 months early due to I-Team investigation
Officials announced they will begin incrementally opening the express lanes for carpools in November.
SFGate
Interstate 880 Lane Closure Set For Tuesday, Wednesday
SAN JOSE (BCN) Caltrans will close one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose beginning Tuesday near the Montague Expressway. Caltrans officials said the lane closure is needed for crews to safely perform litter removal, landscaping, and highway maintenance work along the highway. Tuesday's closure of one lane...
SFGate
Police Report Uptick In Robberies At Atms
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police issued an advisory to the public Wednesday about an uptick in robberies at ATMs in the city, particularly in the eastside Laurel and Dimond districts. Police said in the advisory that the most recent robbery occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of...
SFist
Two Oakland Men Arrested On 38 (Yes, 38) Counts of Auto Burglary
Two men alleged to be affiliated with gangs are in custody and stand accused of an astonishing 38 counts of auto burglary, and they’re both now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. A fairly anodyne introductory sentence in a Bay City News story about a pair of...
Comments / 0