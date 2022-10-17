ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals provide injury updates on Logan Wilson, Jeff Gunter, Tee Higgins

By Chris Roling
 5 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided injury updates to key names on Monday after the win over the New Orleans Saints.

On linebacker Logan Wilson, Taylor told reporters he hopes it’s merely a week-to-week injury, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway. That would be a huge win for all considering Wilson couldn’t finish the game and had offseason shoulder surgery.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Zac Taylor suggested both Jonah Williams and Tee Higgins are doing just fine after playing compared to if they had not suited up. That’s a good sign for two key stars who entered the game battling nagging issues.

And in another welcome turn of events, Taylor says seventh-round rookie Jeff Gunter is only dealing with a knee disloation, per Baby, which will keep him on a week-to-week basis. That’s not good news per se, but feels better given that he went down with the injury during pregame warmups and was carted off the field.

In all, two key starters are just fine after essentially being gameday decisions and while Wilson and Gunter could miss a game or two, they didn’t suffer season-ending issues.

