ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri Minute: Retailers prepare for slowed holiday sales growth; St. Louis officials approve plan to invest Rams' relocation settlement

By MBA Staff
missouribusinessalert.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States. The company was awarded $197...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Long-awaited Redbird project announcement expected Thursday

Crystal City and county officials are inviting the public to attend an “Economic Development Announcement” on Thursday, Oct. 20, presumably about a proposed industrial development the officials have been calling the Redbird project. The project’s developer insisted on a non-disclosure agreement for all involved parties, leading to the...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
St. Louis American

More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'

More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Washington University expert to share tips for networking effectively

Missouri Business Alert is hosting a Facebook Live conversation on Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. about successful networking. The discussion will feature Gisele Marcus, a professor of practice focused on diversity, equity and inclusion at Washington University’s Olin Business School. Marcus is also a corporate director for First Mid Bancshares, the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, and has worked as a general manager for five Fortune 250 companies.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Piston Automotive to expand in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs

Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of the Piston Group and the world’s largest automotive assembly supplier, announced today it will open a facility in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs. The company’s new location will increase Piston Automotive’s capacity for producing a variety of components for automotive manufacturers.
WENTZVILLE, MO
939theeagle.com

Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Execution of Taylor Set At Bonne Terre

(Bonne Terre, MO) The execution date for 58 year old Leonard Taylor, of St. Louis, is set for February 7th at the Bonne Terre Prison. Taylor was convicted in 2008 for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor was convicted of killing 28 year old Angela Rowe and 10 year old Alexis, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley. Their bodies were located in their Jennings Home December 3rd of 2004. The Unites States Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor's case.
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop

(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy