Surprise Senior Center preps barbecue for members

The end of this month is an ideal time to join the Surprise Senior Center with the fall member appreciation event and barbecue coming up on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Senior Center is for adults 50 and up and adults with disabilities. Members get access to programming and classes, but a fitness membership also provides state-of-the-art equipment in the fitness room.

Sign up by Oct. 28 to take advantage of the fall member appreciation event that morning. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m., and a BBQ lunch will be served at about noon. This event is free for current members; if there is space, new members signing up that day can also enjoy.

The membership fee is $12 for Surprise residents and $15 for non-residents.

Fitness membership fees are $30 annually for residents and $35 for non-residents. Some rules and restrictions apply, call the Senior Center at 623-222-1544.

Those interested in signing up for a membership should visit the Surprise Senior Center at 15832 N. Hollyhock St. between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Look at the monthly schedule of programs online at surpriseaz.gov/SeniorServices.