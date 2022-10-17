ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise Senior Center preps barbecue for members

By City of Surprise
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB717_0icnlCgj00

The end of this month is an ideal time to join the Surprise Senior Center with the fall member appreciation event and barbecue coming up on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Senior Center is for adults 50 and up and adults with disabilities. Members get access to programming and classes, but a fitness membership also provides state-of-the-art equipment in the fitness room.

Sign up by Oct. 28 to take advantage of the fall member appreciation event that morning. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m., and a BBQ lunch will be served at about noon. This event is free for current members; if there is space, new members signing up that day can also enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21q4mJ_0icnlCgj00

The membership fee is $12 for Surprise residents and $15 for non-residents.

Fitness membership fees are $30 annually for residents and $35 for non-residents. Some rules and restrictions apply, call the Senior Center at 623-222-1544.

Those interested in signing up for a membership should visit the Surprise Senior Center at 15832 N. Hollyhock St. between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Look at the monthly schedule of programs online at surpriseaz.gov/SeniorServices.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Mesa Cemetery tour tickets available now

The Mesa Historical Museum is offering folks a chance to mix Halloween and history. The annual tour of the city’s historic cemetery will be held 8-10 a.m. next Saturday, Oct. 22, and tickets are on sale at the museum’s website, mesahistoricalmuseum.com or by emailing info@mesamuseum.org. Mayor John Giles...
MESA, AZ
scottsdale.org

Design Board approves proposed restaurant-bar

The Scottsdale Design Review Board has recommended council approval of what the owner says will be a five-star restaurant called the Fiesta in Scottsdale’s entertainment district near Camelback Road and N. 73rd Street. The Fiesta, also known as Calle Rosa, is designed as a three-story restaurant and bar on...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: The Velvet Buttercream

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Aaron Curiel grew up in the Arizona restaurant industry. He’s a 3rd generation baker, following the footsteps of his grandfather and great grandfather. Curiel’s great grandfather Joe Romo owned a bakery in Holbrook where he made cakes, donuts, cookies, and more. His grandfather, Ezekiel (Sikie) Romo bought the bakery and turned it into Romo’s Cafe, which is what it’s called today.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Valley chef wins Food Network's 'Chopped' challenge

MESA, Ariz. — A mystery basket of ingredients wasn't enough to stump one Valley chef in the latest episode of Food Network's "Chopped." Roberto Centeno of the Espiritu restaurant, located in downtown Mesa, recently appeared on the long-running cooking competition and managed to outperform three other chefs to win the difficult culinary challenge.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix

As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels. One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Rivulon apartment plan gets pushback

A proposal to put 352 apartment units at Rivulon, considered a key employment center in town, recently got some public pushback. The Planning Commission is scheduled Nov. 2 to vote on a recommendation to Town Council on a rezone and minor General Plan amendment on the 10.31 acres near the southwest corner of Lindsay and Pecos roads. The land is currently zoned Business Park.
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center

On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

OdySea Aquarium announces death of beloved Giant Pacific octopus, Tako

PHOENIX — OdySea Aquarium announced the death of its beloved Giant Pacific octopus, Tako, on Tuesday in Scottsdale. Tako joined the aquarium in Sept. 2020 and taught thousands of people about the short and significant life cycle of the species, according to a Facebook post. The aquarium was transparent...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Homeowners in Chandler may soon get approval to raise chickens in backyard

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Growing up in New York, Jessica Aldulaimi never thought she’d have chickens as pets, but now, she can’t imagine life without them. “It’s a lot of fun,” said Aldlaimi. “They each have different personalities. I’m like their little mama. When I come outside they come running to me.” The Chandler woman lives on a large piece of land that allows her to have chickens.
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale interior designer Tony Sutton dies

Tony Sutton, owner and president of Est Est, Inc. in Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s oldest and most well-known full-service residential and commercial interior design firms, died Oct. 6 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Mr. Sutton was remembered as “a beloved leader and brilliant interior design...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

3 Concerts to Check Out This Week (October 17-23)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week features singer-songwriters known for their confessional lyrics. October 18. Wednesday, Wednesday: A Weekly Songwriter’s Showcase. If you’re looking for an entry point into the vast Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New home for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Arizona offers new opportunities for Arizona kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Arizona has a new home, and it’s a place for Bigs and Littles to spend time together. It’s a special space that will be on hand, and it’s all to one larger-than-life donation from Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker. In a recorded message to all on hand at Paul’s Car Wash in 2021, Booker made a special announcement. “I am thrilled to let you know you are the recipient of this year’s Devin Booker Starting Five Grant.” This $100,000 donation from the grant has turned one big dream into a big reality.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

VAI resort in Glendale delays opening again, plans for late 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023. Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy