westcentralsbest.com
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
westcentralsbest.com
Kickball tournament against domestic violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish law enforcement agencies and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office held a kickball tournament to raise awareness for domestic violence. Today's event was held at the site where a man and two children died following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. Six teams competed to...
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
westcentralsbest.com
Former Shreveport controller files whistleblower lawsuit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Shreveport employee who blew the whistle about financial improprieties he witnessed has filed suit against the city, alleging his termination was in violation of state law. Ben Hebert was fired from his position as the city's controller on Dec. 31. It happened days after Hebert...
westcentralsbest.com
Caddo child abuser to serve decade in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who pleaded guilty this summer to abusing his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced this week in Caddo District Court to serve a decade in prison. Tyshun Washington, 34, was sentenced by Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Wednesday. On Aug. 18, just four days before his trial was to begin, Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Parents furious after Louisiana teacher misdiagnosed entire class with ADHD
Parents want answers after their children were misdiagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
KSLA
Witness bravely enters house on fire on Gilbert Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. It happened Friday, Oct. 21 just a few minutes after 9 a.m. on the 1500 block of Gilbert Drive between Lister and Herndon streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, 17 units initially responded to the reported fire.
westcentralsbest.com
Calls for more poll workers, early voting ahead of Caddo Parish November election season
SHREVEPORT, La. - As we approach the November election season in Louisiana, officials are weighing in on improvements made to this years election process.
westcentralsbest.com
Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged B.J. Sanford...
westcentralsbest.com
October is adopt a shelter dog month
SHREVEPORT, La. - October is adopt a shelter dog month, and as the holidays grow closer there are some things to consider before taking home a furry friend. The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana doesn't allow adoptions the week of Christmas to avoid spur of the moment decisions or a worst-case scenario, someone returning a dog back to the shelter. When adopting a dog, it is important to consider the finances it takes to properly care for them. They also require time, and patience.
westcentralsbest.com
Greenwood neighborhoods evacuated during chlorine leak
GREENWOOD, La. -- The Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office has issued an evacuation of several streets at the request of Greenwood Police following a fire and hazmat leak on Friday, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Residents of Woodstock Drive, Philip Street, Blake Street, Tanya Drive, Beebee Drive, Bea...
KSLA
BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport man gets 2 life sentences for raping children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man found guilty in Caddo District Court last week of raping two children, was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life terms, each without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was convicted Friday on two counts of aggravated rape in...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitcohes Parish Woman Killed in Crash
Campti, La - On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at just before 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Kristin Stephens. The initial investigation revealed a 2013...
KSLA
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Man and Children Dead in Shreveport Murder-Suicide
Police were called to the scene of Klug Pines Road Tuesday (10-18-22) at around 8:00pm. The call was for an assault and kidnapping. Shreveport Police learned that a man (known to the family) had entered a home and assaulted a woman and took off with two children. Police drastically searched for the man and children. The female adult victim gave investigating officers information that led them to Bill Cockrell Park off Pines Road.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
westcentralsbest.com
Next weather maker forecast for the first of next week
SHREVEPORT, La. - Water Vapor imagery as of Friday afternoon shows our next weather maker which is currently located near California. The system could bring showers and storms to the ArkLaTex starting Monday afternoon. The rain could last through Monday evening,. Monday night,. More from this section. and Tuesday morning...
