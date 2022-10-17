ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders place CB Nate Hobbs on injured reserve with broken hand

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10L6Cw_0icnkkOg00

As the Raiders come out of their bye this week, they will embark the the rest of their season missing their best cornerback for at least a good portion of it. Second year cornerback Nate Hobbs has been placed on injured reserve, which means he will be out for at least the next four weeks, likely more.

Hobbs broke his hand in the team’s loss to the Chiefs in week five. The injury occurred in the first half and Hobbs returned to the game, playing with a cast. He was clearly hindered by the injury and the cast, so it wasn’t a realistic option for him to try and play through it.

Along with Anthony Averett, Hobbs becomes the second starting cornerback for the Raiders to be sent to IR this season, leaving just Rock Ya-Sin as the lone remaining original starter.

Amik Robertson will likely start alongside Ya-Sin in Hobbs’s absence with undrafted rookie Sam Webb seeing extensive work as well.

Clearly, the team is getting quite thin in terms of viable cornerback options on the active roster.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 4 players for Sunday's game vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing at least four players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) have all been ruled out for Week 7, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media following Friday’s practice.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

There has been plenty of chatter over the last several days linking free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs. It mostly began out of speculation following TE Travis Kelce’s contract restructure. Kelce and his brother stoked the flames on their weekly podcast, with the All-Pro tight end saying he hopes Brett Veach is in the market for OBJ. Then came the report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who said the Chiefs were considered a “strong contender” to sign Beckham Jr. once he’s healthy from his Super Bowl LVI ACL tear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots players could be on trade block before the deadline

It’s that time of the year where New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves to partake in a little wheeling and dealing for both the present and the future. The Patriots aren’t a complete catastrophe at 3-3, and there might even be hope for the team to go on a bit of a run in their next four games. So things could be quiet on the trade front with the team willing to keep what they have in hopes of making it to the playoffs for a second straight year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Chiefs 53-man roster by jersey number for Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs elevated two players from the practice squad and activated another, bringing this week’s total to 55 players. Keep in mind only 48 players will be made active for the game with a minimum of eight offensive linemen active. The team will need to make seven players inactive on Sunday. We already know that CB Rashad Fenton will be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Titans Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) will battle it out for the top spot in the AFC South on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Though both teams started slowly, the division is shaping up to be how we thought it would look entering the season. The Colts have won two games in a row while the Titans are on a three-game winning streak coming off the bye week.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coach who threw Jordan Addison under the bus earlier this year suffers humiliating loss

Pat Narduzzi dug a ditch by himself. This is a problem of his own making. Narduzzi was not responsible for Jordan Addison transferring out of the University of Pittsburgh football program, and seeking out USC. That was Addison’s choice. It was going to happen regardless of what Narduzzi said or did. It was just a fact that with quarterback Kenny Pickett leaving for the NFL and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple leaving for Nebraska, Addison’s choice was obvious. Narduzzi didn’t have anything to do with that. However, Narduzzi still owns this situation for one very obvious reason:
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 7 game with Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a few roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with the LA Chargers. Here is a quick rundown of today’s moves. The biggest news is that Bruce is back. After being signed to the practice squad last week for his third stint with the team, Irvin has been elevated to the active roster. He was a first-round pick for Seattle in 2012 and has played 60 games in a Seahawks uniform.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy