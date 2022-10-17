Raiders place CB Nate Hobbs on injured reserve with broken hand

As the Raiders come out of their bye this week, they will embark the the rest of their season missing their best cornerback for at least a good portion of it. Second year cornerback Nate Hobbs has been placed on injured reserve, which means he will be out for at least the next four weeks, likely more.

Hobbs broke his hand in the team’s loss to the Chiefs in week five. The injury occurred in the first half and Hobbs returned to the game, playing with a cast. He was clearly hindered by the injury and the cast, so it wasn’t a realistic option for him to try and play through it.

Along with Anthony Averett, Hobbs becomes the second starting cornerback for the Raiders to be sent to IR this season, leaving just Rock Ya-Sin as the lone remaining original starter.

Amik Robertson will likely start alongside Ya-Sin in Hobbs’s absence with undrafted rookie Sam Webb seeing extensive work as well.

Clearly, the team is getting quite thin in terms of viable cornerback options on the active roster.