Illinois State

KFVS12

Scott Co. students learn dangers of drinking and driving

The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern. Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Daily Beast

A Court Just Ruled Collective Punishment Is Legal in America

Shortly after 5 a.m. on June 9, 2019, a National Rent To Own van went missing from a commercial lot in Granite City, Illinois. When police pulled the vehicle over a few minutes later, they found a woman and her boyfriend inside. They’d stolen it. Both were arrested and charged.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KFVS12

Public Meeting: I-57 expansion project

New era beings at CGI/Contour takes over in Paducah on December 6th. A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Capaha pond project ahead of schedule due to lack of rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is continuing at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Park...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

