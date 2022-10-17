Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Scott Co. students learn dangers of drinking and driving
The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern. Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year.
Daily Beast
A Court Just Ruled Collective Punishment Is Legal in America
Shortly after 5 a.m. on June 9, 2019, a National Rent To Own van went missing from a commercial lot in Granite City, Illinois. When police pulled the vehicle over a few minutes later, they found a woman and her boyfriend inside. They’d stolen it. Both were arrested and charged.
KFVS12
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to open Kentucky Dam to help raise the low river level. According to TVA’s Facebook page, they are “scheduling special water releases” from the dam on the Tennessee River and Barkley Dam on the Cumberland River. They said they...
KFVS12
SIU holds education day to help draw in future students in midst of nationwide teacher shortage
KFVS12
Public Meeting: I-57 expansion project
New era beings at CGI/Contour takes over in Paducah on December 6th. A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks...
KFVS12
Capaha pond project ahead of schedule due to lack of rain
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is continuing at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Park...
Mobile abortions take off ‘on wheels, at sea’ to fill gaps left by shuttered clinics
Abortion clinics on the seas might be one innovative solution to help women in states where the procedure is illegal
