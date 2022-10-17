ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Preparing for a disaster

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

"Weather the Story" conference in Marion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/19/2022

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Update on renovations at Capaha Park pond

An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park. If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you will have an opportunity to voice them tomorrow.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Transportation Coalition meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Homeless advocacy group requests new changes

If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you will have an opportunity to voice them tomorrow.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/20

Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges shares what you need to know about investing during this time of inflation. 2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo. A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Making investments amid inflation

2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo. A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Capaha pond project ahead of schedule due to lack of rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is continuing at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Park...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” takes place Thursday

(KFVS) - Thursday, October 20 is the day to practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On.” This is the technique to protect yourself during an earthquake. At 10:20 a.m. more than 2 million participants in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and neighboring states will take part in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut.”
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Scott Co. students learn dangers of drinking and driving

The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern. Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks

A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

$3.4 million released for Cairo Port development

A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Suspect charged in 2019 Cape Girardeau murder

An organization looking for a solution towards the homeless situation in Cape takes their concerns to city council yet again, asking for an area in Cape for homeless people to live in tents. MoDOT faces critical shortage of snow plow operators.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans

MoDOT faces critical shortage of snow plow operators.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO

