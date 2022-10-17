Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Preparing for a disaster
Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park.
KFVS12
"Weather the Story" conference in Marion
KFVS12
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/19/2022
KFVS12
Update on renovations at Capaha Park pond
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Transportation Coalition meeting
KFVS12
Homeless advocacy group requests new changes
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/20
KFVS12
Making investments amid inflation
KFVS12
Homeless organization looking for new changes in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless. Street Level is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park. “The city has no place else for them to go, we think there’s something...
KFVS12
Capaha pond project ahead of schedule due to lack of rain
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is continuing at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Park...
KFVS12
Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” takes place Thursday
(KFVS) - Thursday, October 20 is the day to practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On.” This is the technique to protect yourself during an earthquake. At 10:20 a.m. more than 2 million participants in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and neighboring states will take part in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut.”
KFVS12
Scott Co. students learn dangers of drinking and driving
The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern. Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year.
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
Thousands in Missouri traveled to the Mississippi River Sunday as receding water levels made it easier for people to explore the major waterway’s many natural wonders. As the water levels of the Mississippi River continued to fall due to a prolonged drought, visitors flocked to the river to see what the receding shoreline revealed.
KFVS12
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to open Kentucky Dam to help raise the low river level. According to TVA’s Facebook page, they are “scheduling special water releases” from the dam on the Tennessee River and Barkley Dam on the Cumberland River. They said they...
KFVS12
$3.4 million released for Cairo Port development
KFVS12
Suspect charged in 2019 Cape Girardeau murder
KFVS12
Inaugural flight from Cape Girardeau airport to Nashville took off Tues. morning
KFVS12
Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans
