7 of the Best Rock Bands of the ’70s
The ’70s were undoubtedly the mecca for rock n’ roll. By then, the genre had found its footing and expanded beyond what its originators thought was possible. It transcended beyond a genre and had become the lifeblood of culture in more ways than one. From Led Zeppelin to...
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
musictimes.com
Judas Priest Surprises Fans by Performing THIS Song for the First Time in 4 Decades [WATCH]
Judas Priest is recently touring across the United States and they gave fans a massive surprise by performing a song that they haven't played in decades; what track was it?. According to NME, the metal rock band kicked off their "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour" in Wallingford, Connecticut recently where they performed "Genocide" for the first time in over 40 years.
NME
Rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon dead at 75
Robert Gordon, who helped spearhead the rockabilly revival in the 1970s, has died at the age of 75. According to Gordons’ label, Cleopatra Records, the musician died on Tuesday (October 18). No cause of death has been disclosed, but Gordon had been diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in recent years.
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Record Review: R.E.M.'s "Eponymous"
The cover of R.E.M.'s "Eponymous" Album. The band asked retailers to "file this under grain."R.E.M. On this day in 1988, R.E.M. released Eponymous, a greatest hits collection. on the 34th anniversary date of it's release, I take a quick look back at the record and what it represents in the band's career.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Meat Loaf, Guns N' Roses and Oasis albums listed among the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history
The Official Charts Company have revealed the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history and a rock artist is number 1
The 1975 packs punch on tight, clean 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language'
Members of the 1975 were often seen in black and white business suits during press for their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. That’s a fitting choice, as in many ways the album shows the Mancunian rock group getting “back to business.” After six years in the woods releasing two inconsistent experimental albums bearing significant influence of electronic music and even jazz, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, released Friday, embraces the pop rock that the band does best. This return to form might have something to do with the group working with Jack Antonoff, a prolific producer and a pop musician in his own right. Antonoff puts his sonic stamp on the album from the very beginning. Riffing pianos and singer Matthew Healy’s voice effects in the title track “The 1975” make it just one of the tracks on this album that sound like an outtake from Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, the latest effort from Antonoff’s own group Bleachers.
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Flatland Cavalry Releases Live In Studio Video For “Mountain Song”
You gotta love some Flatland Cavalry. When they say their music is “easy on the ears, heavy on the heart,” they sure ain’t wrong, because every song they release finds a way to reach every last drop of emotion you’ve got. Not to mention, they’re one...
Top 10 Warren Zevon Songs That Deserve a Revisit
Though it took him a bit to get up to speed, by the time Warren Zevon released his self-titled album in 1976, his sharp wit and scathing lyrics made him an inimitable songwriter. He kept that reputation for the better part of his three decades in the music industry before dying of cancer in 2003.
Marcus King Releases Funky Cover Of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”
If you aren’t familiar with Marcus King, you’re missing out. The guy is one of the most musically gifted artists in the game right now, from his vocals, to songwriting, and out of this world guitar abilities… he’s the total package. Not to mention, his studio...
Frank Zappa’s Jazz Albums Commemorated With ‘Waka/Wazoo’ Box Set
A new Frank Zappa box set will commemorate two of the late artist's jazz-influenced albums, 1972's Waka/Jawaka and The Grand Wazoo, in conjunction with their 50th anniversaries. The Waka/Wazoo box set will come out on Dec. 16 and is available for preorder now. The five-disc collection features alternate takes of...
