Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto
Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Kanye West says he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt because of his 'connection with God' and 'brilliance'
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Kanye Addresses Antisemitic Remarks, Incorrectly Says George Floyd Died From Fentanyl in ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Nearly a year after he first appeared on Drink Champs, Kanye West returned to the show this week to discuss a variety of topics with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. One of the clips from the episode that’s resulted in backlash sees Kanye discussing George Floyd, who West incorrectly claims died of a drug overdose. While referencing Candace Owens’ new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” Ye attempted to tie Floyd’s death to fentanyl. Floyd’s death was of course, ruled a homicide, and his killer, Derek Chauvin remains in prison.
Is Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Actually Bailing Out the Ghost Town That Is Parler?
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, faces an uphill battle to revive the “ghost town” that is the conservative MAGA site Parler, say hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.Ye is buying the social media platform after being kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, Parler’s parent company announced Monday.“If you wanted to buy a right-wing social media platform, this is not even the one that you would want to get,” Sommer says, reflecting on “how much Parler is irrelevant even within the mostly irrelevant world...
N.O.R.E. Faces Backlash for Kanye West Drink Champs Interview
People are not happy with N.O.R.E following Kanye West's latest Drink Champs interview. Last night (Oct. 15), a new episode of Kanye on Drink Champs aired via Revolt. While a full stream has yet to be made available for playback, numerous clips have been circling on social media. N.O.R.E is currently trending on Twitter due to backlash from people believing he didn't check Ye for his recent controversies.
Kanye West Gives Update On 'Watch The Throne 2' With JAY-Z
Kanye West has reignited excitement for Watch The Throne 2 by seemingly confirming a sequel to his and JAY-Z’s 2011 album is in the works. In an early segment from his latest Drink Champs interview tweeted out by N.O.R.E. on Saturday (October 15), the controversial Chicago rapper gave an update on the long-awaited project, which is apparently back on the cards.
Believe The Hype: How Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is Problematic To The Culture!
Every Friday, we tap in with law student and viral content creator Legally Hype who give us her legal insight on trending issues in hip-hop, politics, and more. This week Kanye West and his latest antics have him in hot water. Last week in Paris at a pop up fashion show during Paris Fashion Week […]
Kanye West Has Tense Interview With Chris Cuomo, Yells ‘La La La’ in Attempt to Stop Cuomo From Talking
Kanye West is still sharing his controversial ideology with any platform that is willing to give him the time of day. In his latest interview, Ye spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo for a sit-down that featured some tense exchanges. Last night (Oct. 17), Kanye West joined NewsNation's CUOMO show to...
How Rich is Kanye West?
Kanye West has agreed to purchase the conservative social media platform, Parler for an undisclosed amount. He recently had posts removed from Twitter and Instagram for breaking content policies,...
Kanye West To Buy Conservative Social Media Platform Parler
Kanye West is buying Parler. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” West said in a statement released by Parler on Monday (October 17). Ye's decision to buy the conservative social media...
Joey Bada$$ comes to Kanye West’s defense
Ye West’s controversial interview on “Drink Champs” has caused rage over social media, and many people are criticizing the rapper for his statements regarding George Floyd. “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was...
Akon Reacts to Memes Clowning His Hairline, Says He Paid $7,500 for Hair Transplant Procedure
Akon is getting a good laugh out of being turned into a meme after admitting to getting a hair transplant procedure. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Akon reacted on Twitter to several memes that were made in regard to his recent admission that he underwent a cosmetic procedure to bring his hairline back to its full glory. In one photo, Akon is compared to a Lego head. A second pic shows a clearly Photoshopped addition of hair on the "Locked Up" crooner's forehead. A third Photoshopped image shows half of Akon's hair hacked off. The final photo in the collage shows Akon completely bald.
