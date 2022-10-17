Read full article on original website
Related
A Tennessee lineman vomited on the field against Alabama, then used the moment to intimidate his opponents
Six-foot-5, 315-pound senior Jeremiah Crawford is looking for endorsement deals from TUMS or Pepto-Bismol after his on-field upchuck went viral.
Look: Tennessee Fans Suffers Serious Injury While Celebrating Alabama Upset
What would you do if your favorite team beat their rival for the first time in 16 years? Many fans might scream, while others may choose to light up their favorite cigar or even carry goal posts into a nearby river. But one Tennessee fan, elated after watching his Volunteers knock off ...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
Was Tennessee hit on Alabama football's Bryce Young targeting? What Nick Saban said should be examined
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young was standing in the pocket in the second quarter of Saturday's 52-49 loss at Tennessee and launched a pass. Within a second after Young threw it, Omari Thomas crashed into the quarterback, the Tennessee defensive lineman's helmet making contact with Young's helmet, specifically the facemask. Thomas knocked him to the ground in the process. ...
5 Power Five college football programs that need to hire Deion Sanders tomorrow
If Deion Sanders is ready to leave Jackson State and go Power Five, these college football programs should open up the pocketbooks to bring Coach Prime to their universities. While he has done an amazing job at Jackson State, Deion Sanders is destined for the Power Five. Coach Prime has...
Tennessee's Gerald Mincey calls out Alabama's Will Anderson for his 'anxiety' admission
Alabama struggled mightily against , especially when it came to the pass rush. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was kept clean for most of the night by the offensive line. Star players such as Will Anderson and Dallas Turner were not in the backfield and were neutralized thanks to great blocking.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral
Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday. While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete. In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games
Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
Michigan football's remaining games ranked by win probability
Michigan football is out to a 7-0 start this season and enters its bye week ranked 4th in the nation. All of the Wolverines’ goals are still ahead of them. Beat Michigan State. Beat Ohio State. Win a Big Ten Championship. Win a national championship. It is all there...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard tabs breakout player, standout transfer for Wisconsin hoops entering 2022-23 season
Greg Gard has made several assessments of his Wisconsin team ahead of the upcoming season. Wisconsin is coming off a 25-8 record in the 2021-2022 season and the Badgers reached the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin enters this season with an experienced roster and high expectations for another strong season.
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected
The confidence in the future of the Pac-12 continues to surge
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Pick For Best College Football Team This Season
After Tennessee shocked the college football world by upsetting Alabama 52-49 last week, there are only nine Power Five teams who remain undefeated this season. Among these nine teams, eight are ranked inside the top ten of the most recent Associated Press Top 25. While there has been some ...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day previews showdown with Iowa, facing 'winning recipe' of Hawkeyes in Week 8
Ryan Day and Ohio State have a huge matchup this weekend against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Although the Hawkeyes are struggling at 3-3, that doesn’t mean Day is taking this team lightly. Far from it. Day knows this Hawkeyes team is still dangerous despite their record. Day discusses their style...
Comments / 0