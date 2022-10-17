ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Related
The Tuscaloosa News

Was Tennessee hit on Alabama football's Bryce Young targeting? What Nick Saban said should be examined

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young was standing in the pocket in the second quarter of Saturday's 52-49 loss at Tennessee and launched a pass. Within a second after Young threw it, Omari Thomas crashed into the quarterback, the Tennessee defensive lineman's helmet making contact with Young's helmet, specifically the facemask. Thomas knocked him to the ground in the process. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral

Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday. While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete. In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games

Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands

Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO

