ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Mississippi State University freshman football player Sam Westmoreland dies

STARKVILLE, Miss — Mississippi State University freshman football player Sam Westmoreland died suddenly Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the university. Westmoreland, who was set to turn 19 on Friday, was an offensive lineman from Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate and an industrial technology major.
STARKVILLE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial

Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
OXFORD, MS
Garden & Gun

A Scouting Report on Juice, Ole Miss’s Four-Legged Rookie

As the Ole Miss football team continues to rise in the polls in its undefeated season, the coaches, players, and diehard fans have their eyes on the next game (a road matchup vs. LSU). The rest of us, well, we’re slightly distracted by a new addition to the squad: head coach Lane Kiffin’s dog, Juice. With more than thirty thousand Twitter followers, Kiffin’s seven-month-old British Labrador retriever has become a celebrity in the world of college football—and the unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss team.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Students worry about their safety after a Student is killed in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – After the tragedy that happened Sunday morning in Oxford, many Ole Miss students are being more cautious when going out. A square is a popular place for students to go out and have a good time on the weekend but after a hit and run early Sunday Morning fewer people may be going out to join in on the fun.
OXFORD, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

One person in custody for Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Annual Square Jam lights up the Oxford Square

October isn’t just for football in Oxford. Last Friday, the men’s and women’s Ole Miss basketball teams took to the Square for a festive night of hoops. For eight years, both teams have showcased their skills in a variety of challenges for 2,000-plus fans on a makeshift basketball court in front of City Hall on the Square.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford, Miss. The shooting involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and happened Wed., Oct. 19, around 11 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. MBI is...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Oxford Police investigates shooting near Molly Barr Rd.

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. A person was shot near Molly Barr Road. One person was taken into custody, and another was taken to the hospital, said OPD. There is no further threat according to police.
WREG

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy