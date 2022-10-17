Read full article on original website
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone.
localmemphis.com
Mississippi State University freshman football player Sam Westmoreland dies
STARKVILLE, Miss — Mississippi State University freshman football player Sam Westmoreland died suddenly Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the university. Westmoreland, who was set to turn 19 on Friday, was an offensive lineman from Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate and an industrial technology major.
actionnews5.com
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The childhood friend of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning described him as being loyal and kind. Alex Summerford says Walker Fielder was someone he looked up to since they were kids growing up together. “He always had a smile on his...
WAPT
Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run was 'the kind of guy people wanted to be around'
JACKSON, Miss. — University of Mississippi leaders are asking for prayers for a student who was killed and another student who was injured in a hit-and-run. Walker Fielder, of Madison, was killed and Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was critically injured in the hit-and-run in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
WLBT
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed during a hit-and-run in Oxford over the weekend. The Madison native was one of two students hit by a vehicle in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial
Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
Garden & Gun
A Scouting Report on Juice, Ole Miss’s Four-Legged Rookie
As the Ole Miss football team continues to rise in the polls in its undefeated season, the coaches, players, and diehard fans have their eyes on the next game (a road matchup vs. LSU). The rest of us, well, we’re slightly distracted by a new addition to the squad: head coach Lane Kiffin’s dog, Juice. With more than thirty thousand Twitter followers, Kiffin’s seven-month-old British Labrador retriever has become a celebrity in the world of college football—and the unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss team.
wcbi.com
Students worry about their safety after a Student is killed in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – After the tragedy that happened Sunday morning in Oxford, many Ole Miss students are being more cautious when going out. A square is a popular place for students to go out and have a good time on the weekend but after a hit and run early Sunday Morning fewer people may be going out to join in on the fun.
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
wtva.com
One person in custody for Oxford shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
localmemphis.com
'Don't be afraid to mentor': Shelby County mom, tnAchieves mentor encouraging others to volunteer
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The deadline to become a tnAchieves mentor is this Friday, October 21. In Shelby County, the program still needs more than 400 volunteers. A Shelby County mother volunteers and is encouraging others to join her. Janice Goldthreate is a mother of two daughters and a...
Daily Mississippian
Annual Square Jam lights up the Oxford Square
October isn’t just for football in Oxford. Last Friday, the men’s and women’s Ole Miss basketball teams took to the Square for a festive night of hoops. For eight years, both teams have showcased their skills in a variety of challenges for 2,000-plus fans on a makeshift basketball court in front of City Hall on the Square.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
An Auburn player's account of the arguments on the sideline against Ole Miss
ESPN made it sound like there was some drama on the Auburn sideline during the Ole Miss game.
Oxford Eagle
Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect
One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested. Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries. “We have...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford, Miss. The shooting involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and happened Wed., Oct. 19, around 11 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. MBI is...
actionnews5.com
Oxford Police investigates shooting near Molly Barr Rd.
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. A person was shot near Molly Barr Road. One person was taken into custody, and another was taken to the hospital, said OPD. There is no further threat according to police.
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
