‘Criminal Minds’ Fan Favorite Matthew Gray Gubler Spotted in New Hampshire
You wouldn't think an A-lister like Matthew Gray Gubler would be spotted around Northern New England since he doesn't really have any ties to the area, but the Criminal Minds star spent some time this weekend on the Seacoast area of New Hampshire. Spencer Reid. Just over two years ago,...
Bugged Out: Just How Much Should We Worry About Ticks in Rhode Island?
Cliff Vanover is a veritable tick magnet. Between his love of hiking and tending a Charlestown property that grazes the borders of the Great Swamp, Vanover has provided the local Ixodidae with countless opportunities for a blood meal. And they have taken them. By his estimate, “I used to get...
New England Man’s Secret to Getting Every McDonald’s Halloween Collectible
Yesterday (Tuesday, October 18, 2022), McDonald's gave 80s and 90s kids (as well as the new generation of kids) the best dose of nostalgia ever. For the first time in a couple of decades (I think -- I mean, I haven't seen or heard of this happening since I was a kid), McDonald's brought back their Halloween Happy Meal collectibles.
Rhode Island electric bike rebate program named in memory of journalist
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents who buy electric bicycles will soon be eligible for rebates under a program announced on Wednesday and named in memory of a former Associated Press reporter. The $250,000 Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bike Rebate Program will offer rebates of up to...
Why are Some Rhode Island Apples so Small this Season?
Apples for sale at Phantom Farms in Cumberland. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Severe drought conditions that lasted through most of the summer took a bite out of some local orchards’ harvest, producing smaller apples than past seasons. Jan Eckhart, owner of Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown, said his orchard grew...
Study: Rhode Island ranks #1 for worst drivers in US
The study was released by Clunker Junker, who reviewed more than a quarter-million tweets that included the word "drivers" and a state's name or abbreviation.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
McKee defends debate comments after RIDE reveals state got RICAS scores Sept. 12
The education department has insisted there is no delay in releasing the scores while also warning a staff shortage has slowed the process.
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was thigh above the highway, sitting perfectly centered...
Enjoy a Delicious & Hearty Breakfast at These 25 New Hampshire Restaurants
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout the Granite State are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious, filling breakfast is probably just a short drive away.
Make a Statement this Fall with Locally Made and Sold Graphic T-Shirts
These Ocean-State themed tees from local purveyors are a shirt thing. FROM LEFT: Rhode Island Dunkin’-themed T-shirt, $28; Mario Hilario Mmmm… T-shirt, $28, Parched, the Matchbox, Providence, parchedusa.com. Where Charm Meets Neglect T-shirt, $28, Milkcan Industries, the Matchbox, milkcanindustries.com. Caution Bus Is Turning T-shirt, $25, Frog and Toad, Providence, frogandtoadstore.com.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
The Worst I Was Ever Heckled Doing Standup Comedy in New England
By now, you may have seen or read about the adventurous standup set comedian Ariel Elias had at a comedy club in New Jersey over the weekend. Mid-set, someone in the audience at Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club decided they weren’t particularly fond of Elias’ material and decided to throw a beer at her. Not only did Elias somehow take the incident in stride – she did so after chugging the entire beer.
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Rhode Island Deer season is open in the Fall from mid-September to late January. The state is split into four zones, each with different season opening and closing dates. The deer seasons are also split into three different season types (Archery, Muzzleloader, Shotgun), each with specific dates and regulations.
Here Are The 21 Connecticut Restaurants Among The ‘New England Top 100′
I am learning more and more about the dining here in our section of Connecticut and so far, pretty darn good in my humble opinion. Pizza is one of my staples and you folks here in the nutmeg state do it right. Recently Yelp released their top 100 restaurants in...
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50-31
The list expands — GoLocal unveils ten more members of "Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential" list today. Two of the additions are reported to be billionaires. The first 20 unveiled include two non-profit leaders: a university president and a foundation head. Developers and real estate barons...
A 71% Increase in Fuel Oil: Why New Englanders Haven’t Turned Their Heat on Yet
It's one thing being a hearty New Englander and waiting til November to turn on the heat, but it's a whole other thing when you look at the cost of fuel. Let's talk about heating costs, because it's a hot topic around the office and at home right now. Heating...
Retiring Soon? Ocean State Among Most Expensive
There is a new study out and it shows that Rhode Island is among the most expensive states to retire to,. The new report is from the financial services company Bankrate. The criteria for the 2022 rankings included weather, crime rate, diversity, well-being and affordability. The Ocean State's overall ranking...
Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday
The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
