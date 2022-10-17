ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Why are Some Rhode Island Apples so Small this Season?

Apples for sale at Phantom Farms in Cumberland. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Severe drought conditions that lasted through most of the summer took a bite out of some local orchards’ harvest, producing smaller apples than past seasons. Jan Eckhart, owner of Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown, said his orchard grew...
CUMBERLAND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Enjoy a Delicious & Hearty Breakfast at These 25 New Hampshire Restaurants

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout the Granite State are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious, filling breakfast is probably just a short drive away.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
rimonthly.com

Make a Statement this Fall with Locally Made and Sold Graphic T-Shirts

These Ocean-State themed tees from local purveyors are a shirt thing. FROM LEFT: Rhode Island Dunkin’-themed T-shirt, $28; Mario Hilario Mmmm… T-shirt, $28, Parched, the Matchbox, Providence, parchedusa.com. Where Charm Meets Neglect T-shirt, $28, Milkcan Industries, the Matchbox, milkcanindustries.com. Caution Bus Is Turning T-shirt, $25, Frog and Toad, Providence, frogandtoadstore.com.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Worst I Was Ever Heckled Doing Standup Comedy in New England

By now, you may have seen or read about the adventurous standup set comedian Ariel Elias had at a comedy club in New Jersey over the weekend. Mid-set, someone in the audience at Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club decided they weren’t particularly fond of Elias’ material and decided to throw a beer at her. Not only did Elias somehow take the incident in stride – she did so after chugging the entire beer.
NEW JERSEY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Rhode Island Deer season is open in the Fall from mid-September to late January. The state is split into four zones, each with different season opening and closing dates. The deer seasons are also split into three different season types (Archery, Muzzleloader, Shotgun), each with specific dates and regulations.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50-31

The list expands — GoLocal unveils ten more members of "Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential" list today. Two of the additions are reported to be billionaires. The first 20 unveiled include two non-profit leaders: a university president and a foundation head. Developers and real estate barons...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Retiring Soon? Ocean State Among Most Expensive

There is a new study out and it shows that Rhode Island is among the most expensive states to retire to,. The new report is from the financial services company Bankrate. The criteria for the 2022 rankings included weather, crime rate, diversity, well-being and affordability. The Ocean State's overall ranking...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nbcboston.com

Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday

The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
