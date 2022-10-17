By now, you may have seen or read about the adventurous standup set comedian Ariel Elias had at a comedy club in New Jersey over the weekend. Mid-set, someone in the audience at Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club decided they weren’t particularly fond of Elias’ material and decided to throw a beer at her. Not only did Elias somehow take the incident in stride – she did so after chugging the entire beer.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO