Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway-East, early Monday morning to the scene of an injury accident. According to a media release, A westbound GMC Terrain driven by a 41 year old female from Scottsbluff left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards off-road before crashing into a drainage ditch. The female was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Regional West Medical Center for minor injuries.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO