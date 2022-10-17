ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Ends Regular Season with Sweep

SIDNEY – The Sidney Lady Raider volleyball team put an exclamation point on their regular season Tuesday at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility. Playing Gering for the fourth time this year, Sidney wrapped up the regular season with a 25-21, 25-11, 25-16 win over the Bulldogs for their 25th win of the season.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Creek Valley defeats Hyannis, Potter-Dix in home triangular

CHAPPELL - Sophomore Karsyn Burgman finished with 16 kills and an ace serve, and the Creek Valley volleyball team went 2-0 in their home triangular Tuesday night in Chappell. The Storm (8-20) defeated Hyannis in two sets and Potter-Dix in three. Senior Elizabeth Whiting added 10 kills and an ace serve. Creek Valley had a total 38 kills, 4 blocks, and 12 ace serves.
CHAPPELL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Banner County forfeits season finale at Crawford

CRAWFORD - Injuries and lack of participants is being blamed for the cancellation of Banner County's final football game of the fall. The Wildcats were scheduled to play at Crawford on Friday. It's the second game an opponent has cancelled on the Rams. Their season opener vs. Edgemont, SD was cancelled because Edgemont didn't field a team this year.
CRAWFORD, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff Injury Accident

Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway-East, early Monday morning to the scene of an injury accident. According to a media release, A westbound GMC Terrain driven by a 41 year old female from Scottsbluff left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards off-road before crashing into a drainage ditch. The female was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Regional West Medical Center for minor injuries.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance plans scheduled power outage

Alliance – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. The odd side of Bel Air and even side of Boise from 16th...
ALLIANCE, NE

