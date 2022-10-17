Read full article on original website
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?Anthony J LynchStockton, CA
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
CBS News
Deputies shoot and kill suspect in Oak Park
The Sacramento County's Sheriff Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who held his girlfriend hostage. The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.
CBS News
Video: Roseville apartment hit by suspected porch pirate
ROSEVILLE - Police in Roseville are asking the public to help them identify a suspected porch pirate. The thief struck an apartment in the 1200 block of Antelope Creek, according to police. The suspect had been following an Amazon truck and pulled into a parking spot right after the package was delivered.
Sheriff: 3 missing Calif. children found in house containing meth, other drugs
The children - ages 9, 11, and 16 - were first reported missing Oct. 13.
Michigan man to get life sentence in killing and cannibalism of man he met on dating app
A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole after a judge said Wednesday that it was premeditated murder. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September. But it was up to a judge to determine whether the...
CBS News
Only known survivor of Stockton serial killer attends hearing for Wesley Brownlee
Natasha Latour, the only surviving victim of the Stockton serial killer, attended the arraignment for Brownlee. She said: "I imagined being in his situation, so I prayed for him." Latour was shot in Stockton in 2021.
Kristin Smart trial: California juries find Paul Flores guilty, Ruben Flores not guilty in woman's 1996 death
More than 26 years later, Paul Flores – the man who was last seen with missing college freshman Kristin Smart – and his father have stood trial for months.
Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Three Missing Kids in Meth-Filled Home
Three missing children were located inside a meth house after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration in San Joaquin County, California, just after midnight on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Pinon, 49, was in the vehicle, father of Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica, who police had been searching for for nearly a week due to a reported “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the kids. Later that morning, detectives discovered the kids, aged 9, 11, and 16, inside a Lathrop home filled with meth, various other drugs, meth pipes and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The girls’ mom, Karri Dominguez, 35, was also in the house along with two other children and two adults. The parents are facing charges for disobeying a court order to bring their children to authorities, and child abuse and willful cruelty to a child for possible lethal endangerment. Child Protective Services are attempting to place the three kids with other family members.Read it at Sacramento Bee
Benjamin Cole, convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole, executed in Oklahoma
Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma's state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
CBS News
Hughson woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from Oakdale non-profits
A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing almost $200,000 from non-profit foundations in Oakdale. According to an Oakdale Police Department statement, several organizations' board members alerted police after, they say, funds went missing from their accounts. Police investigated their claims and say they were led to Lana Casey, 60, who was serving as a board member and check signer for the organizations affected.
CBS News
New evidence suggests that Willow Grove rally did not start there: Police
Three people were injured in an early morning crash in Abington Township on Sunday. Police say the crash is connected to a car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall.
Collared female wolf killed in Oregon, $11,500 reward offered
A collared wolf in the Lookout Mountain pack was shot and killed earlier this month in northeast Oregon and police are seeking the public's help to find the person or people responsible. On Oct. 3, state Fish and Wildlife troopers received information from the agency that a collared female wolf...
CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Lodi
LODI - A pedestrian who was hit by a train in Lodi has died, say authorities. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of South Sacramento and Tokay streets. A public information officer with the City of Lathrop tells CBS13 that the train was headed northbound when the pedestrian stepped in front of the train and was struck. They succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
"They were very sick": Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in schools and day cares prompt reviews of state laws
Two separate incidents of carbon monoxide leaks in a Missouri school and Pennsylvania day care are raising questions about whether state laws require carbon monoxide detectors in child care settings. But the answer is complicated, and at least 10 states don't have any such laws. Six students and two adults...
1 dead in massive pileup on Oregon interstate amid heavy fog
One person died in a massive pileup involving dozens of vehicles and semi trucks on an Oregon interstate. State police troopers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 involving 15 to 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. One person died in...
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba possibly contracted at Lake Mead
A Nevada boy has died from a rare and often lethal brain infection that officials say he may have contracted while swimming in the eastern part of Lake Mead earlier this month, health officials said Wednesday. The boy, whose identity has not been released, visited the Arizona section of the...
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
F-16 fighter jet intercepted small plane in restricted airspace near Biden speech in California
An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a small plane last Friday in restricted airspace over Southern California, close to a community college where President Biden had just begun speaking. The incident occurred over Santa Ana, Calif.; the president's event was in Irvine, just about 12 miles away. According to an Air...
CBS News
Fire breaks out at structure in Stockton
STOCKTON - Firefighters are battling a fire at a structure in Stockton. The structure, which appears to be old and wooden, is on Stockton and Fremont streets. Stockton police urge people to avoid the area. No further information about the fire has been released.
Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by "flesh-eating" bacteria after Hurricane Ian
Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
CBS News
