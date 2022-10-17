ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Video: Roseville apartment hit by suspected porch pirate

ROSEVILLE - Police in Roseville are asking the public to help them identify a suspected porch pirate. The thief struck an apartment in the 1200 block of Antelope Creek, according to police. The suspect had been following an Amazon truck and pulled into a parking spot right after the package was delivered.
ROSEVILLE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Three Missing Kids in Meth-Filled Home

Three missing children were located inside a meth house after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration in San Joaquin County, California, just after midnight on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Pinon, 49, was in the vehicle, father of Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica, who police had been searching for for nearly a week due to a reported “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the kids. Later that morning, detectives discovered the kids, aged 9, 11, and 16, inside a Lathrop home filled with meth, various other drugs, meth pipes and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The girls’ mom, Karri Dominguez, 35, was also in the house along with two other children and two adults. The parents are facing charges for disobeying a court order to bring their children to authorities, and child abuse and willful cruelty to a child for possible lethal endangerment. Child Protective Services are attempting to place the three kids with other family members.Read it at Sacramento Bee
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Hughson woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from Oakdale non-profits

A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing almost $200,000 from non-profit foundations in Oakdale. According to an Oakdale Police Department statement, several organizations' board members alerted police after, they say, funds went missing from their accounts. Police investigated their claims and say they were led to Lana Casey, 60, who was serving as a board member and check signer for the organizations affected.
OAKDALE, CA
CBS News

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Lodi

LODI - A pedestrian who was hit by a train in Lodi has died, say authorities. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of South Sacramento and Tokay streets. A public information officer with the City of Lathrop tells CBS13 that the train was headed northbound when the pedestrian stepped in front of the train and was struck. They succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
LODI, CA
CBS News

1 dead in massive pileup on Oregon interstate amid heavy fog

One person died in a massive pileup involving dozens of vehicles and semi trucks on an Oregon interstate. State police troopers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 involving 15 to 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. One person died in...
OREGON STATE
CBS News

Fire breaks out at structure in Stockton

STOCKTON - Firefighters are battling a fire at a structure in Stockton. The structure, which appears to be old and wooden, is on Stockton and Fremont streets. Stockton police urge people to avoid the area. No further information about the fire has been released.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

CBS News

