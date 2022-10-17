Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
California’s Great America pivots for Halloween event — and the risk pays off
For many, the Halloween season begins when leaves begin to turn and the air carries that distinct crisp feeling. Theme parks — on the other end — take an entirely different approach. As a theme park journalist, spooky season begins for me in August, since part of the...
Locals Say Living in Salem During Halloween Has Become a "Nightmare"
The historic Massachusetts city, famous for its Witch Trials, is bedeviled by tourists.
momcollective.com
Pop-Up Halloween Hunt
This Pop-Up Halloween Hunt is sponsored by Lovelace. We at ABQ Mom partner with businesses that bring value to our readers. Fall is in full swing here in Albuquerque! For my family, that means lots of movie nights snuggled on the couch, soup for dinner, baseball, and pumpkin spice everything.
Sandra Bullock Lists Her Southern California Avocado Ranch for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock’s Southern California ranch just popped up for sale, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. The sprawling property was built in 1990 and includes three contiguous parcels holding a duo of homes. The land features groves of avocado and citrus trees, and a chicken coop. The actress purchased the hilltop property for $2.7 million in 2007. The 91-acre ranch is now listed at $6 million.
Thrillist
The Creepiest, Most Mysterious Haunted Hotels in Every State
Anyone can check into a hotel. Some visitors, however, never check out. Whatever you call these long-term guests—ghosts, spirits, or specters—they linger in the rooms, hallways, and grounds of the most haunted hotels in every state, eternally restless. If you’re feeling brave, you can pay them a visit… just don’t expect a good night’s sleep.
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Opens
A famous Hollywood fried chicken restaurant is now open.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. Hollywood knows how to build up hype for a new project. From movies to television programs to award show ceremonies, The City of Angels has a way of marketing itself for months on end. The same holds true for restaurants. A new chicken sandwich restaurant, coming to metro Phoenix by way of LA, has been in the works for months now, with news about the much-anticipated restaurant continually leaking out over this time. Finally, after being announced earlier in the year, the popular chicken joint has opened its doors.
Stock Up for Halloween With These Spooky-Good Deals
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.It’s kind of scary how fast 2022 is flying by, but Halloween is already just around the corner (Monday, October 31). Whether you’re planning to dress up in a fun costume for a Halloween party, decorate your home with spooky fixtures to scare away the ghouls and goblins, or hand out candy to cute trick-or-treaters this year, it’s officially crunch time to prep for the holiday. Fortunately, there are tons of Halloween coupon codes and deals to score this week in anticipation of the...
Spooky ‘dead’ dolls in Halloween window display leave residents horrified with organisers forced to apologise
HALLOWEEN event organisers have been forced to apologise after their spooky "dead dolls" window display left residents horrified. Frightmare, which is running its 20th annual Halloween festival in Gloucestershire, received an angry note on their window asking for the creepy toys to be removed. One disgruntled parent complained due to...
Atlas Obscura
8 Ghost Towns to Visit for Food and Spirits
There was a time in the North American West when ranchers, coal miners, and gold prospectors played cards and sipped whiskey in boomtown saloons, fueled by the thrill of a good haul. Then, one by one, the cattle routes were paved over, the mines dried up, and the boomtowns became ghost towns full of skeletal buildings and, according to some accounts, actual ghosts.
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold
After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17. The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.
KarJenner Kids Make Slime & Play With Spooky Decorations At Halloween Party: Photos
The 2020 Kardashian-Jenner Halloween cousin party took place on Sunday (Oct. 16), and from the photos and videos that Khloé Kardashian shared to her Instagram story, it was one frightful delight. Khloé, 38, gave her followers a look into all the Halloween decorations and fun activities, all while tagging Wild Child, the balloon bar/party supply store in Long Beach, California. There were plenty of delicious-looking treats on the snack table, from black cat cookies to spider-covered cupcakes. For the KarJenner kids – True Thompson, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, Chicago West, 4, and 7-year-old Reign Disick – it was a Halloween feast.
Photo Gallery: 4 family-friendly Halloween events in Southern California
Trick-or-treating or partying aren’t the only Halloween activities. If you are still planning your Halloween night but don’t want to do the same thing as last year, Southern California has many spooky events offerings that can get you into the Halloween spirit. The Hauntington Beach Manor The haunted house at Westminster Mall, located in Orange […]
Halloween trends 2022: 8 spooky-chic decor ideas worth trying this year
Meet the Halloween decor 2022 trends that'll make your home feel spooky. This year's Halloween ideas include floating hats, playful pumpkins, and lots of spider decor.
Creepy doll stories persist: Imagine your inanimate object going spooky
Peg Knickerbocker discovered this doll after being told where to look in a dream.Credit: Roger Marsh. Tales of haunted dolls dot the paranormal story landscape going back centuries - well, pretty much as long as dolls have been made. The series of "Chucky" films kept us all on the edge of our seats since "Child's Play" premiered in 1988.
Go Camping Halloween Weekend at the Most Haunted Campgrounds in the U.S.
Have you ever wanted to stay somewhere haunted in the spirit of the spooky season? Here's your chance by camping at some of the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S. Researched by RVTrader.com, the camping vehicle website compiled a list of the spookiest campgrounds to travel to this year, if you dare.
Trick or treat to trunk or treat on Halloween began in church but is utilized by the secular world
Trunk or treat began in churchTrunk or treat screenshot. Some Christians are crying foul because they say the secular world has once again taken an idea that was Christ centered and are using it while leaving Jesus out. Many churches today give out treats on Halloween from trunks of vehicles in parking lots which is called Trunk or Treat as an alternative to Trick or Treat. The purpose is to keep boys and girls from participating in what has been referred to as "Devil's night." Christmas and Easter both came from believers in Christ trying to stop pagan celebrations.
Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween
Halloween is only 17 days away, folks. Halloween is quickly approaching, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide.
7 national parks hosting Halloween events you won’t want to miss
With autumn in full swing, Halloween is the holiday on everyone’s mind. As visions of trick-or-treating and haunted houses dance in your head, don’t forget that there are plenty of fun ways to get outdoors during spooky season. In fact, the fall foliage makes Halloween a particularly stunning time to explore nature. If you’re looking for a way to shake up your haunted holiday celebrations, try embracing the wilderness with these activities at national parks. From Yosemite to Big Bend, national parks across the United States will offer various fascinating Halloween events this year. Find a festival, tour, or hike...
macaronikid.com
Have Some Spooky Fun with Joyful Journeys annual Trunk or Treat
On October 29th, join in the Halloween fun with Joyful Journeys for their annual Trunk or Treat event! Held in the Joyful Journeys parking lot, the event is free and will run from 2-4 pm. 🎃 Get involved in the 2022 Trunk or Treat!. Want to participate with a...
getnews.info
Halloween all set to bring thrills to AsianDate as members prepare for freaky night of fun and party games
Global dating platform AsianDate is aiming to connect soulmates in great numbers as Halloween arrives on the service on October 31. Halloween is a popular holiday that is celebrated by many countries but mostly in the United States. This is an evening that is always fun-filled with costumes, trick-or-treating, party games and fancy cocktails for the adults. It is a crazy holiday and killer time to connect with happy new matches and share mystery with singles worldwide. Most members of the international dating service are very much excited about this holiday as it’s a time that members make new friends and many more matches emerge from the party games and all the fun.
Comments / 0