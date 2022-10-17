ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

topshelfmusicmag.com

The rain & The War on Drugs in San Diego

Let me preface that The War on Drugs happens to be one of my top-three, all-time, bucket-list bands I’ve yet to see… well, at least that was the case up until October 11th, 2022 at San Diego’s Open Air Theater. Let me also elaborate that The War on Drugs — particularly, A Deeper Understanding — is my go-to, reflective rainy day jams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

San Diego rockers make memorable moments with In This Moment

Los Angeles-based rock band In This Moment wrapped up a 10-year anniversary tour in celebration of their 2012 album “Blood.”. Originally meant to be an event featuring four artists, alternative rock band Sleep Token were forced to remove themselves from the show due to medical complications. Cherry Bombs, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Dave Chappelle + Chris Rock | San Diego Concerts

After a wildly successful sold-out European arena tour, comedy legends and co-headliners Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce a limited 7-city west coast run of their U.S. tour. Arguably the two greatest stand-up comedians of their generation, Rock and Chappelle are not just comics, they’re good friends who express ranging views while celebrating their mutual respect for each other.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe

Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
Times of San Diego

Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online

The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

San Diego's Mayor to Philadelphia's Mayor: 'How about a wager?'

SAN DIEGO — The National League Championship Series is officially underway in America's Finest City and San Diego's mayor is taking on Philadelphia's mayor with a friendly wager. Mayor Todd Gloria called out Mayor Jim Kenney on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS, following...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ex-owner of Rundown San Ysidro Property Fined by City

The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. All tenants at 319-323 San Ysidro Boulevard have since been relocated, the City Attorney’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Opera about Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to make world premiere in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An opera about the iconic Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and the afterlife will make its world premiere in San Diego. “El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The last dream of Frida and Diego)” is a love story between the two artists while Rivera is on his deathbed which also happens to be Dia de Los Muertos.
SAN DIEGO, CA

