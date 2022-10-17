Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
topshelfmusicmag.com
The rain & The War on Drugs in San Diego
Let me preface that The War on Drugs happens to be one of my top-three, all-time, bucket-list bands I’ve yet to see… well, at least that was the case up until October 11th, 2022 at San Diego’s Open Air Theater. Let me also elaborate that The War on Drugs — particularly, A Deeper Understanding — is my go-to, reflective rainy day jams.
Daily Aztec
San Diego rockers make memorable moments with In This Moment
Los Angeles-based rock band In This Moment wrapped up a 10-year anniversary tour in celebration of their 2012 album “Blood.”. Originally meant to be an event featuring four artists, alternative rock band Sleep Token were forced to remove themselves from the show due to medical complications. Cherry Bombs, a...
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
iheart.com
Dave Chappelle + Chris Rock | San Diego Concerts
After a wildly successful sold-out European arena tour, comedy legends and co-headliners Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce a limited 7-city west coast run of their U.S. tour. Arguably the two greatest stand-up comedians of their generation, Rock and Chappelle are not just comics, they’re good friends who express ranging views while celebrating their mutual respect for each other.
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
Blink-182 announces 2nd San Diego show due to high demand
Due to high demand, musical group Blink-182 announced a second show in San Diego on their biggest tour to date, said the marketing coordinator for Pechanga Arena.
Cesar Chavez’s ‘favorite musician’ remembered in PBS film
The film is called "Singing Our Way to Freedom." It chronicles the life and music of Chicano musician Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, who traveled extensively with Cesar Chavez in the 60s and 70s.
San Diego Philly Cheesesteak Shop Well Positioned for the Game
Joe Crescenzo at his San Diego cheesesteak shopImage via Fox 29. The Philadelphia cheesesteak is everywhere these days, thanks to local fans like Joe Crescenzo who have been transplanted elsewhere, reports Fox 29.
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe
Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online
The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego's Mayor to Philadelphia's Mayor: 'How about a wager?'
SAN DIEGO — The National League Championship Series is officially underway in America's Finest City and San Diego's mayor is taking on Philadelphia's mayor with a friendly wager. Mayor Todd Gloria called out Mayor Jim Kenney on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS, following...
City crews conduct sweep near Petco Park in advance of Championship Series
SAN DIEGO — Ahead of Tuesday's play-off game, city crews undertook a wide-scale sweep of public streets and sidewalks surrounding the stadium where dozens of homeless tents are usually pitched. This comes a couple weeks after the city renewed its policy of ordering homeless people to take their tents...
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to San Diego hospital
An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.
Ex-owner of Rundown San Ysidro Property Fined by City
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. All tenants at 319-323 San Ysidro Boulevard have since been relocated, the City Attorney’s...
San Diego man sentenced in case featured on HBO documentary
A deadly drug case that was featured on the HBO documentary "The Crime of the Century" resulted in the sentencing of a San Diego man in U.S. Federal Court Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
kusi.com
Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
San Diego County pays $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both eyes out while in jail
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county of San Diego has agreed to pay $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both of her eyeballs out while in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Las Colinas Detention Facility in 2019. The multi-million dollar payout adds to the millions the county and...
San Diego Channel
Opera about Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to make world premiere in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An opera about the iconic Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and the afterlife will make its world premiere in San Diego. “El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The last dream of Frida and Diego)” is a love story between the two artists while Rivera is on his deathbed which also happens to be Dia de Los Muertos.
Comments / 5