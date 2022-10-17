An American egret was feeding near the Trenton Bridge this week as we went by. It was nice to see the handsome southern bird in Maine. Last year, I watched them as spring arrived as they were getting ready to nest in South Carolina. I never tired of seeing their beauty. These lovely birds do not nest here in Maine, but a few wander north after nesting chores are over. You need to look at the size of any white heron-type bird here in the north to identify it correctly. Compare each one to the size of our great blue heron that does nest here and is a bird most people know.

TRENTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO