Viewpoint: Island at a crossroads
In Bar Harbor, under the guise of what was approved as a bed and breakfast, builders are at work on what is obviously a hotel. This building may or may not be a good thing for the town, reasonable people can differ. At the far end of the island on...
To the Editor: Vote no on articles 4 and 5
Please consider the following and vote NO on Articles 4 and 5 (the citizens’ marijuana petition) in Bar Harbor’s election on Nov. 8:. 1.) The petition asks for a change in the land use ordinance in four Bar Harbor zoning districts allowing two retail cannabis stores to be concentrated in the four downtown zones of Bar Harbor, possibly having a strong presence on Main, Cottage and Mount Desert streets. The new petition does not include buffer zones nor restrictions from the Village Green, Agamont Park, churches, nursery schools, child care facilities, etc.
Patricia L. Pinkham
My baby sister, my best friend, my shadow Patti Pinkham died of natural causes at home on Oct. 12, 2022. Patti was born July 19, 1962, on her father’s birthday in Hartford, Conn., to Rosanna “Peggy” Harriman and Robert C. Pinkham Jr. Patti always joked about how...
JAX breaks ground for onsite child care center
BAR HARBOR — A crowd of lab employees and community leaders gathered at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor on Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new onsite child care center. The center, which will accommodate more than 50 children when fully staffed, is scheduled to open in 2024 and will be managed by the Down East Family YMCA.
Anderson to leave Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson has announced that he will leave his position at the end of 2022 to relocate to southern Maine. A search committee is being assembled to find his replacement. “Alf has served as an excellent leader to the...
‘Fire of ’47’ to be shown at Criterion Theatre
BAR HARBOR — In remembrance of the devastating Fire of 1947, the Bar Harbor Historical Society and the Criterion Theatre are collaborating on a special showing of “The Fire of ’47,” on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the theatre. The fire, which marks its...
Viewpoint: Defining Bar Harbor’s future – together
I’m writing to share my perspective on cruise ship management for Bar Harbor. First, I’ll say I’m the chair of the Town Council, but I am speaking for myself as an individual council member. I work in rural education and my husband and I own a contracting business. I have no direct financial interests in cruise visitation. And I share concerns about the impacts of cruise ships on our fishermen, town, region and the environment.
Local resident behind ballfield upgrades
BAR HARBOR – A citizen has donated approximately $25,000 to upgrade the athletic fields on Park Street. During a Parks and Recreation Committee meeting last month, Andrew Shea of Acadia Youth Sports (AYS), announced that Stephen Coston planned to give money to the organization for the project. That donation will go towards irrigating the two ballfields, adding fencing around the nearby basketball court and relining and repainting the blacktop.
Oceanarium throws closing celebration for traveling exhibit
BAR HARBOR — The Oceanarium and Education Center, previously known as the Mount Desert Oceanarium, is hosting Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s closing celebration of Jennifer Steen Booher’s traveling exhibit, “We Change With Them,” on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-5 p.m. The event, which includes a sneak peek into the Oceanarium’s renovation, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Island police log for week of Oct. 20
Officers responding to a noise complaint on Sunday found an underage drinking party resulting in Pierce Jenkins, 19, of Georgia, and Ruby Dewilde, 19, of Oregon, being summonsed for furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor. Eight minors were warned for illegal possession of liquor. Since the noise complaint was substantiated, a disorderly house violation was served as well.
Frederick Fenning Wright
Frederick Fenning Wright, age 88, of 64 Herrick Road, Southwest Harbor, untied from the dock and set sail into the sunset on Sept. 7, 2022. He died peacefully at home. He was born March 16, 1934, to Katherine F. Wright and Walter L. Wright Jr. at Princeton, N.J. As a...
MDI Marathon returns after two-year hiatus
BAR HARBOR — A cannon blast signaled the start of the 2022 MDI Marathon Oct. 16 as runners began to emerge from the combination of fog and cannon smoke that clouded the starting line. There was added excitement in the air as this, the nineteenth running of the race,...
Wanda M. Wright
Wanda M. Wright, age 90, of Southwest Harbor, died April 28, 2020, of complications of diabetes at a hospital in Bangor. She was born on Jan. 29, 1930, to Garland P. Merrell and Dora L. Merrell of Seminole, Okla. Her first marriage was to Perry A. Mead, MD, in 1950 and they had six children; the first boy died at birth. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1954. She loved to take her five young children outdoors to camp and ski while her husband was busy working as the only neurosurgeon in Alaska during that era. Their marriage did not survive the stresses endured after two of their boys perished in the 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake. Their home was shaken into the sea in the part of Anchorage now called Earthquake Park.
Historical society hosts Addison fish factory presentation
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Historical Society will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, hosting several presenters who will speak about living around the Addison Packing Co. and what boats were part of their operation. Peter Colson will talk about the factory and housing; Gregory Dow will...
Fireworks show startles residents, surprises police
BAR HARBOR — The police department here was as surprised as anyone else in town last Saturday when a fireworks show lit up the sky over Frenchman Bay and shattered the quiet of a mid-October night. Some people took to Facebook to applaud and some to complain, and the...
Jesup to hold Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture Oct. 21
BAR HARBOR — Join College of the Atlantic Professor Gray Cox for the 2022 Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. During this hybrid talk, Cox will explore how we can ask philosophical questions and talk meaningfully about them in ways that connect with our everyday lives, the problems our communities face and the big challenges that threaten the future of our grandchildren and the legacies we leave. Cox will provide some examples from his own work and others to illustrate approaches to this. He will look at ways we deal with conflict, economics, ecology and the growing role of artificial intelligence in our world.
Nature: Now is the time for fall bird watching
An American egret was feeding near the Trenton Bridge this week as we went by. It was nice to see the handsome southern bird in Maine. Last year, I watched them as spring arrived as they were getting ready to nest in South Carolina. I never tired of seeing their beauty. These lovely birds do not nest here in Maine, but a few wander north after nesting chores are over. You need to look at the size of any white heron-type bird here in the north to identify it correctly. Compare each one to the size of our great blue heron that does nest here and is a bird most people know.
State of Maine: Independent Gott wants to give voters a choice in November
Roy Gott, candidate for House District 12, is not currently enrolled in a political party, though he has previously been in both. He is challenging incumbent Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham to serve the towns of Hancock, Franklin, Sorrento, Sullivan, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor and Steuben. Born in Franklin, it is still his home.
Candidates speak to issues facing House District 15
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The two candidates running for the House District 15 open seat asserted their stances on climate change, the economy and health care Oct. 15 during the only head-to-head forum before Election Day. Voters in Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Brooklin, Stonington, Vinalhaven, Frenchboro, Swan’s Island, Isle au...
Ceremony honors World War II veterans
BAR HARBOR – Four remaining veterans of World War II for American Legion District 12 were honored for their service Tuesday night at the George Edwin Kirk Post 25 in Bar Harbor. Robert Broussard, Jay Sutter and Granville Eugene Walls were presented with a certificate of appreciation from the...
