Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Cubs free agent target: Anthony Rizzo

You know, I wasn’t going to write this article. I figured the Anthony Rizzo ship had sailed, and he seemed both happy and productive in Yankee Stadium. Then Gordon Wittenmyer upset that nice little proverbial applecart by writing this article, which posits the idea that perhaps a Cubs/Rizzo reunion might be a useful idea.
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
Yankees Officially Announce Decision On Game 5 Tonight

Mother Nature looks poised to interfere with Monday night's Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Less than an hour before the 7:07 p.m. ET scheduled start time, the Yankees announced that the game will begin at an undisclosed delayed time. They'll offer more information after further...
Yankees vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALCS games

It took a lot of fighting tooth and nail, but the New York Yankees finally advanced past the Cleveland Guardians. They advanced in five games and will play the Houston Astros, who handled the Mariners in three in a sweep. Despite an 18-inning marathon Game 3 against Seattle, Houston comes into the series far more well-rested, as the Yankees will play Game 1 about 24 hours from the final out of the ALDS due to it being postponed from Monday to Tuesday from rain.
Wednesday MLB Playoffs open thread

NLCS Game 2 - Phillies vs. Padres - 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX) ALCS Game 1 - Yankees vs. Astros - 7:37 p.m. ET (TBS)
MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay

Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
Yankees Have Made Notable Roster Change Before ALCS

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees used blasts from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. It was clutch hitting from both players as the Yankees were playing for their postseason lives. After winning the ALDS against Cleveland, New York will face off against a familiar foe - the Houston Astros.
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Release ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game five of the American League Division Series Monday evening at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Aaron Civale and Jameson Taillon will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 2-2. Monday night's winner will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, beginning Wednesday.
