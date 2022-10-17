Read full article on original website
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)
Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Cubs free agent target: Anthony Rizzo
You know, I wasn’t going to write this article. I figured the Anthony Rizzo ship had sailed, and he seemed both happy and productive in Yankee Stadium. Then Gordon Wittenmyer upset that nice little proverbial applecart by writing this article, which posits the idea that perhaps a Cubs/Rizzo reunion might be a useful idea.
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS
Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/17/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will face off in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
Yankees Officially Announce Decision On Game 5 Tonight
Mother Nature looks poised to interfere with Monday night's Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Less than an hour before the 7:07 p.m. ET scheduled start time, the Yankees announced that the game will begin at an undisclosed delayed time. They'll offer more information after further...
Yankees vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALCS games
It took a lot of fighting tooth and nail, but the New York Yankees finally advanced past the Cleveland Guardians. They advanced in five games and will play the Houston Astros, who handled the Mariners in three in a sweep. Despite an 18-inning marathon Game 3 against Seattle, Houston comes into the series far more well-rested, as the Yankees will play Game 1 about 24 hours from the final out of the ALDS due to it being postponed from Monday to Tuesday from rain.
Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees. Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.
Fans Are Furious At Major League Baseball Over Tonight's Postponement
After hours of deliberation, MLB postponed Monday's ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians to Tuesday afternoon. MLB delayed the game, initially scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, without providing any further updates on when the game may take place. The league didn't announce the postponement until 9:37 p.m.
Wednesday MLB Playoffs open thread
NLCS Game 2 - Phillies vs. Padres - 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX) ALCS Game 1 - Yankees vs. Astros - 7:37 p.m. ET (TBS)
MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay
Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
White Sox Manager Search Updates: 2 Candidates Impress, Decision Could Come Soon
It will likely be a busy week for the Chicago White Sox regarding their managerial search. So far, the process has not been disappointing, according to reports. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently provided updates on South Siders' interviews. Morosi states that the White Sox were impressed with the two...
Yankees Have Made Notable Roster Change Before ALCS
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees used blasts from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. It was clutch hitting from both players as the Yankees were playing for their postseason lives. After winning the ALDS against Cleveland, New York will face off against a familiar foe - the Houston Astros.
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Release ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game five of the American League Division Series Monday evening at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Aaron Civale and Jameson Taillon will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 2-2. Monday night's winner will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, beginning Wednesday.
