If you are new to teaching, the idea of parent-teacher conferences may intimidate or excite you. If you are a veteran art teacher, you may find it routine and part of something we are required to do. It is also possible you lie somewhere in between. Nevertheless, these meetings are extremely important and can help validate the arts in schools. In fact, having a strong relationship with the community, school board, and administration can lead to a successful art program.

1 DAY AGO