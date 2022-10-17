Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
power98fm.com
Charlotte Nail Salon Gives Shake Shake Inspired Manicures
There is nothing like a good manicure. How about adding free products delivered as a part of your manicure? Well a Charlotte nail salon is giving Shake Shake inspired manicures. As a part of these manicures, you get a specific free Shake Shake product delivered to you in the chair....
power98fm.com
Register To Win: Southeast SlabMMG Music Olympics
Zeuway Apparel and Slab MMG are bringing the Southeast SlabMMG Music Olympics to the QC Soundstage Saturday, October 29th. Featuring over 100 performances! This will be the dopest music festival, model contest, and fashion show to hit the Charlotte area. The event will be hosted by our own No Limit Larry. It’s Halloween weekend so come dressed to impress! There will be a $500 cash prize for the best costume. Register to win tickets!
power98fm.com
10 Must-Try Spots During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week
It’s back — Charlotte’s popular Black Restaurant Week. The event runs for two weeks and highlights some of the best Black-owned restaurants in and around the city. The Black Business Owners Corporation, better known as BBOC organizes the event. It will run October 17 – 31. BBOC members say Charlotte has done a great job supporting a number of diverse groups including Greek, Mexican, Latino, and LGBTQ. They say it is refreshing that the entire community supports the 6th Annual Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
power98fm.com
These Events Support Charlotte Black Restaurant Week
Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week is underway! The two-week event is October 17 – 31 in the Charlotte area. It’s an opportunity to support local Black-owned businesses. The Black Business Owners Corporation (BBOC) organizes the event, that’s now in its sixth year. If you’re into good food...
power98fm.com
No More Opening Day, Carowinds To Stay Open Year Round
Big news out of south Charlotte this morning. Carowinds will now be open year-round! The Carolina’s theme park made the announcement on social media this morning. Beginning January 1, 2023, Carowinds will now operate on a year-round schedule. You can view the schedule on their website, but it looks like the park will be open Saturdays and Sundays January-March with one full week presumably spring break in April. Beginning the following week, April 20th the park will be open Thursday-Sunday and begin daily operations on Memorial Day.
power98fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
power98fm.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
Comments / 0