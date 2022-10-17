ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Texas couple discover baby abandoned in their backyard shed

A Texas man has been arrested on multiple charges after a couple found his baby abandoned in their backyard shed. On Saturday morning, John and Katharine McClain awoke as their neighbour’s pickup truck left the driveway, with their surveillance camera later revealing that a man in his underwear had been checking the doors on their vehicles before reportedly stealing the truck from next door, KHOU reported. The McClains, of Livingston, north of Houston, called their neighbours, who reported that the truck had been stolen. Hours later, security footage shows the McClains’ dog Archie barking at the shed in their...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Willie Nelson talks with Uvalde victim's family during Beto "Vote 'Em Out" rally

Texas music icon Willie Nelson offered words of comfort to the family of a Uvalde shooting victim during a performance at a Beto O'Rourke rally Sunday night. The Houston Chronicle's Jeremy Wallace captured the poignant moment on Twitter. Nelson, 89, was wrapping up his set at the Moontower Saloon in Austin, when he spotted the family of Jackie Cazares, one of 19 students killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Before leaving the stage, Nelson, who lost his 33-year-old son to suicide in 1991, took a moment to talk directly to the family.
UVALDE, TX
checkoutdfw.com

How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.

One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Checking in on the freshmen: Heading to Stillwater

The Texas Longhorns have played more than 25 true and redshirt freshmen in the first seven games of the season. The list includes six players that started at their position, headlined by true freshmen left tackle Kelvin Banks and right guard Cole Hutson. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus...
AUSTIN, TX
d1sportsnet.com

Jonah Wilson commits to Houston

4 star wide receiver Jonah Wilson has committed to Houston. The 6-2, 195 pound Wilson, from Dekaney High School in Houston TX, chose Houston over 16 offers. He is rated the No. 33 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 248 overall. October 20, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy