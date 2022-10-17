ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
EDITORIAL | Penn State must prioritize safety amid Uncensored America event, ignore rhetoric of Proud Boys founder

This Monday, Penn State student-run organization Uncensored America will host Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, and Alex Stein, comedian and BlazeTV contributor, at University Park for “Stand Back and Stand By” — a “politically provocative comedy night.”. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Alumni Association presents Alumni Fellow Award to 14 honorees

On Sept. 28, the Penn State Alumni Association awarded 14 Penn State alumni with the Alumni Fellow Award. The event took place at The State Theatre. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi gave the introduction, followed by the honorees reflecting on their time at Penn State, according to a news release.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Penn State students collaborate on 2022 Centre Film Festival design, promotion

From hours in the lab to time spent in studio classes, Qinci (Cynthia) Zhang sets an example for how students can pursue their passions outside of their intended majors. After moving from China, Zhang (senior-science) attended Penn State with the intention of majoring in forensic science. However, during her junior year, she realized she wanted to focus on art.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Penn State coach James Franklin talks Sean Clifford's status and calls for a quarterback change

Penn State coach James Franklin offered no new insight Tuesday on the status of quarterback Sean Clifford ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. The senior was hurt in the second half of the loss at Michigan. The Lions did not disclose what the injury was. But, FOX reported it was a shoulder issue. Clifford was seen favoring his right shoulder on the sideline, as well.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

