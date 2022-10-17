Read full article on original website
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Penn State must prioritize safety amid Uncensored America event, ignore rhetoric of Proud Boys founder
This Monday, Penn State student-run organization Uncensored America will host Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, and Alex Stein, comedian and BlazeTV contributor, at University Park for “Stand Back and Stand By” — a “politically provocative comedy night.”. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State faculty ‘blindsided’ by budget changes affecting racial justice initiatives on campus
Editor’s Note: Some of the sources in this story are anonymous to protect their identities. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking that these individuals are members of the search committee. Penn State’s budget is proving to be the “most challenging issue the university faces today,” President Neeli Bendapudi...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Alumni Association presents Alumni Fellow Award to 14 honorees
On Sept. 28, the Penn State Alumni Association awarded 14 Penn State alumni with the Alumni Fellow Award. The event took place at The State Theatre. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi gave the introduction, followed by the honorees reflecting on their time at Penn State, according to a news release.
Digital Collegian
Penn State College Democrats 'condemn' Uncensored America speakers, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes
The Penn State College Democrats released a statement on Tuesday condemning the speakers chosen by Uncensored America for an upcoming event, as well as asking Penn State officials to cancel the event altogether. On Monday, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein are scheduled to speak at an...
Digital Collegian
Penn State administration, State College mayor to celebrate Global Dignity Day
Penn State, along with the State College Borough, will celebrate Global Dignity Day for the first time on Wednesday Oct. 19, according to a press release. The ceremony will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed, those interested must register in advance. Global Dignity Day celebrates...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students collaborate on 2022 Centre Film Festival design, promotion
From hours in the lab to time spent in studio classes, Qinci (Cynthia) Zhang sets an example for how students can pursue their passions outside of their intended majors. After moving from China, Zhang (senior-science) attended Penn State with the intention of majoring in forensic science. However, during her junior year, she realized she wanted to focus on art.
Penn State coach James Franklin talks Sean Clifford's status and calls for a quarterback change
Penn State coach James Franklin offered no new insight Tuesday on the status of quarterback Sean Clifford ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. The senior was hurt in the second half of the loss at Michigan. The Lions did not disclose what the injury was. But, FOX reported it was a shoulder issue. Clifford was seen favoring his right shoulder on the sideline, as well.
