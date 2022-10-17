Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: As steroid accusations resurface, defiant TJ Dillashaw flaunts super shredded physique
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was stripped of the 135-pound strap back in early 2019 after blowing up his pre-fight drug test. That led to a lengthy disciplinary suspension and heavy criticism from fans, as well as fellow fighters. This ex-champ was mad as hell. LIVE! Watch UFC 280...
MMAmania.com
UFC heavyweight admits to fighting with staph infection, gets suspended for his candor
The show must go on ... unless you have staph infection. That’s a lesson Ilir Latifi learned after drawing a suspension from Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), who benched the Swedish “Sledgehammer” in the wake of his unanimous decision victory over Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 61.
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman fans relive Leon Edwards nightmare as ‘Rocky’ destroys punch machine with devastating high kick
Newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards made the trip to “Fight Island” for the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. LIVE! Watch UFC 280 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. BLOCKBUSTER...
MMAmania.com
Slap Fighting approved by NSAC, paving way for ‘Dana White’s Power Slap League’ debut in late 2022
It’s not a knockout, it’s a palm bomb. Dana White’s Power Slap League is expected to debut later this year at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, which should give fight fans something to talk about when Dana White’s Contender Series in on hiatus. I guess the UFC president likes to put his tag on everything, including Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight, because he enjoys seeing his name in headlines.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighters no longer allowed to bet on fights after Code of Conduct gambling update
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has put a halt to fighters gambling on its mixed martial arts (MMA) events. Per MMA Fighting, UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, announced an update to its athlete Code of Conduct policy via a memo today (Mon., Oct. 17, 2022). In the update, it’s stated that UFC fighters are now prohibited from placing betting wagers on fights inside the world-famous Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Awkward! Watch Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira cross paths at UFC 280 hotel (Video)
In the old days you had “shirts vs. skins” but for UFC 280 it looks like we’ll have “blondes vs. beards.” I guess it’s a show of solidarity to look exactly like the fighter you’re representing though I can’t help but wonder if Charles Oliveira and Co. forgot about Dre.
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal believes it’s good Nate Diaz left UFC: ‘The guy’s like borderline vegetable’
Jorge Masvidal is happy to see his old foe, Nate Diaz, leave Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last month (details here). The pair of Welterweights made history in Nov. 2019 when they fought over the first and only Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. After three rounds of Masvidal having his way, the fight ended via doctors' stoppage as Diaz suffered two nasty cuts around his eye.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
Belal Muhammad Explains What It Is Like In Training Camp With Khabib Nurmagomedov
Belal Muhammad has just been put through a very tough training camp courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. There is a huge event going on this weekend in Abu Dhabi. UFC 280 will take place on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring former champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Islam Makhachev. Much has been made of Makhachev and his rise in the UFC. Many times talk of his success goes hand in hand with his training under former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Dana White confirms winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley will receive title shot
In case anyone was uncertain, the stakes at UFC 280 are pretty damn high! Well, maybe not for Beneil Dariush, who cannot earn a title shot even if he extends his win streak to eight. Otherwise, however, the Lightweight title will find a new home, and a Bantamweight clash between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling will decide the future of 135-pound gold.
MMAmania.com
Plot twist! Charles Oliveira will drop to 145, challenge Alex Volkanovski for UFC title in Australia
Charles Oliveira expects to recapture the lightweight title when he collides with top contender Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. A victory is likely to send Oliveira into a lightweight...
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling finds Dana White’s TJ Dillashaw comments ‘very strange’ — ‘You’re praising a guy who got caught’
Aljamain Sterling didn’t quite agree with Dana White’s recent comments praising his upcoming opponent, T.J. Dillashaw, this weekend at UFC 280 (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). During fight week, White did his general media rounds and spoke about the Bantamweight title match up. Specifically touching on the now-permanent steroid stigma that’s following Dillashaw post-suspension, White said he feels Dillashaw handled everything “like a man.”
MMAmania.com
Disrespected Belal Muhammad has a message for Kham-fat ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Stop acting stupid’
Surging UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, ranked No. 5 at 170 pounds, seemed to be on a collision course with division sensation Khamzat Chimaev; however, the promotion had other plans and sent “Borz” into battle against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. Then Chimaev missed weight...
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling training alongside ‘fellow Jamaican’ Leon Edwards in UFC 280 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1)
Aljamain Sterling is putting in work ahead of his UFC 280 bantamweight title defense against former champion TJ Dillashaw, which takes place this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) in the “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” co-main event from Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. And “Funk Master”...
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo contemplating not returning after Alexander Volkanovski news: ‘I won’t fight for anything other than gold’
Henry Cejudo is feeling lost ahead of his potential comeback. The former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion hung up his gloves following a May 2020 Bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. This year, Cejudo returned to the United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) testing pool in preparation for a hopeful return to action.
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards will ‘100 percent’ demand new UFC contract ahead of Kamaru Usman rubber match
UFC spent several years trying to hold Leon Edwards back, according to comments “Rocky” made just last year, but now the 31 year-old Englishman is calling the shots after knocking out former 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. First order of business? A...
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 live stream press conference video | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 48 hours away from the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
MMAmania.com
Jiri Prochazka takes meditation to next level, reveals spending three days in dark room without food
Jiri Prochazka is as unique as they come. The Czech Republic’s finest fighting son wasn’t happy with his title-winning effort against Glover Teixeira in June 2022 at UFC 275 (watch highlights). In preparation for their upcoming rematch at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas, Prochazka recently shared that he did some extreme levels of meditation.
BBC
UFC 280: Khabib Nurmagomedov behind Islam Makhachev's title shot, says Charles Oliveira
Brazilian Charles Oliveira believes his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 is only happening because his opponent had the backing of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira and Makhachev fight for the vacant lightweight title on Saturday evening at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov retired undefeated as UFC lightweight champion in...
