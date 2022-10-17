Belal Muhammad has just been put through a very tough training camp courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. There is a huge event going on this weekend in Abu Dhabi. UFC 280 will take place on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring former champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Islam Makhachev. Much has been made of Makhachev and his rise in the UFC. Many times talk of his success goes hand in hand with his training under former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

