ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Slap Fighting approved by NSAC, paving way for ‘Dana White’s Power Slap League’ debut in late 2022

It’s not a knockout, it’s a palm bomb. Dana White’s Power Slap League is expected to debut later this year at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, which should give fight fans something to talk about when Dana White’s Contender Series in on hiatus. I guess the UFC president likes to put his tag on everything, including Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight, because he enjoys seeing his name in headlines.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC fighters no longer allowed to bet on fights after Code of Conduct gambling update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has put a halt to fighters gambling on its mixed martial arts (MMA) events. Per MMA Fighting, UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, announced an update to its athlete Code of Conduct policy via a memo today (Mon., Oct. 17, 2022). In the update, it’s stated that UFC fighters are now prohibited from placing betting wagers on fights inside the world-famous Octagon.
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal believes it’s good Nate Diaz left UFC: ‘The guy’s like borderline vegetable’

Jorge Masvidal is happy to see his old foe, Nate Diaz, leave Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last month (details here). The pair of Welterweights made history in Nov. 2019 when they fought over the first and only Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. After three rounds of Masvidal having his way, the fight ended via doctors' stoppage as Diaz suffered two nasty cuts around his eye.
ARIZONA STATE
MiddleEasy

Belal Muhammad Explains What It Is Like In Training Camp With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Belal Muhammad has just been put through a very tough training camp courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. There is a huge event going on this weekend in Abu Dhabi. UFC 280 will take place on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring former champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Islam Makhachev. Much has been made of Makhachev and his rise in the UFC. Many times talk of his success goes hand in hand with his training under former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling finds Dana White’s TJ Dillashaw comments ‘very strange’ — ‘You’re praising a guy who got caught’

Aljamain Sterling didn’t quite agree with Dana White’s recent comments praising his upcoming opponent, T.J. Dillashaw, this weekend at UFC 280 (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). During fight week, White did his general media rounds and spoke about the Bantamweight title match up. Specifically touching on the now-permanent steroid stigma that’s following Dillashaw post-suspension, White said he feels Dillashaw handled everything “like a man.”
MMAmania.com

Henry Cejudo contemplating not returning after Alexander Volkanovski news: ‘I won’t fight for anything other than gold’

Henry Cejudo is feeling lost ahead of his potential comeback. The former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion hung up his gloves following a May 2020 Bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. This year, Cejudo returned to the United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) testing pool in preparation for a hopeful return to action.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280 live stream press conference video | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 48 hours away from the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
BBC

UFC 280: Khabib Nurmagomedov behind Islam Makhachev's title shot, says Charles Oliveira

Brazilian Charles Oliveira believes his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 is only happening because his opponent had the backing of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira and Makhachev fight for the vacant lightweight title on Saturday evening at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov retired undefeated as UFC lightweight champion in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy