House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

By Angela Price
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.

