ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple CEO on SEC’s Lawsuit: ‘My Outrage Has Grown As the Litigation Has Unfolded’

On Saturday (October 15), Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed how he feels about the U.S. SEC’s ongoing lawsuit against his firm. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
decrypt.co

Coinbase Backs Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Lawsuit Against SEC

Coinbase joins Grayscale in claiming that the SEC is failing to give spot market Bitcoin ETFs fair consideration. America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, is putting its weight behind Grayscale—the world’s largest Bitcoin fund—in its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale is suing...
decrypt.co

Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Talk SEC Investigation and Getting 'Doxxed'

Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano said it's "not that surprising" the SEC would look at NFTs, and that having their identities outed was "bound to happen." Last week brought news that rocked the NFT world: The SEC is investigating Bored Ape Yacht Club parent company Yuga Labs over potential securities violations for the sale of Bored Ape NFTs as well as ApeCoin tokens, according to Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Coinbase And Industry Leaders File Amicus Brief In Support Of Grayscale Spot Bitcoin ETF

Coinbase filed an amicus brief supporting Grayscale Investments’ continued efforts to launch a spot-bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), per a court filing. Amicus briefs, or an amicus curiae, occurs when an organization or individual who is not involved in a court case believes they can offer expertise that could be valuable to a court’s determination by providing information.
cryptonewsz.com

Coinbase supports Bitcoin in its legal battle against the SEC

Grayscale and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) are now in a legal battle after the latter refused to approve the application for the Bitcoin ETF. According to claims by Grayscale, the lawsuit came to light after the SEC failed to apply consistent treatment to similar investment vehicles. While the SEC showed a green light to Bitcoin Futures ETF, the spot markets have been deprived of the luxury of getting regulated in the region.
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable

A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
decrypt.co

Draft of 'DeFi Killing' CFTC Bill Has Leaked—Here’s What’s In It

Delphi Labs General Counsel Gabriel Shapiro has uploaded a draft copy of the hotly debated DCCPA, which he says has been “circulating secretly in D.C.”. The draft’s out of the capitol. A copy of the still in-progress Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act (DCCPA), which outlines how the Commodities...
ihodl.com

Gary Gensler Supports Expanding CFTC Powers in the Crypto Industry

Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has given his support behind potentially increasing the CFTC's power in the cryptocurrency sector, The Block has reported. He has said during a speech at the Digital Asset Quality Conference at Georgetown University that crypto projects outside the SEC's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy