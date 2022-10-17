Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Slams SEC, Says Regulator Has No Regard for Those Harmed by XRP Lawsuit
The chief executive of Ripple Labs is sounding off against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying that the regulatory agency doesn’t care about those it harmed with its XRP lawsuit. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells his 662,000 Twitter followers that the SEC’s lawsuit isn’t about upholding the...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CEO on SEC’s Lawsuit: ‘My Outrage Has Grown As the Litigation Has Unfolded’
On Saturday (October 15), Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed how he feels about the U.S. SEC’s ongoing lawsuit against his firm. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
decrypt.co
Coinbase Backs Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Lawsuit Against SEC
Coinbase joins Grayscale in claiming that the SEC is failing to give spot market Bitcoin ETFs fair consideration. America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, is putting its weight behind Grayscale—the world’s largest Bitcoin fund—in its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale is suing...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Expert Panel Predicts $XRP Could Surge to $3.8 if Ripple Wins Legal Battle Against SEC
A panel of cryptocurrency experts has predicted that the price of $XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, could surge to $3.81 by the end of 2025 if Ripple wins its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The experts, however, predicted the cryptocurrency would trade at just $0.98 if Ripple loses.
Trump Media Fires Whistleblower After He Shares SEC Complaint Detailing Securities Violation, Infightings: Report
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns the Truth Social platform, lost no time in firing Will Wilkerson after he shared with the Washington Post a whistleblower complaint he filed with the SEC in August. What Happened: Wilkerson, who was onf of its first employees, was fired from his...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Argues US Commodity Regulator Should Have More Authority Over Stablecoins: Report
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler is reportedly saying that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should have more regulatory authority over stablecoins. Gensler says in a recent Georgetown conference that stablecoins have many similarities to money market funds and should be regulated as such, according to...
decrypt.co
Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Talk SEC Investigation and Getting 'Doxxed'
Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano said it's "not that surprising" the SEC would look at NFTs, and that having their identities outed was "bound to happen." Last week brought news that rocked the NFT world: The SEC is investigating Bored Ape Yacht Club parent company Yuga Labs over potential securities violations for the sale of Bored Ape NFTs as well as ApeCoin tokens, according to Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Coinbase And Industry Leaders File Amicus Brief In Support Of Grayscale Spot Bitcoin ETF
Coinbase filed an amicus brief supporting Grayscale Investments’ continued efforts to launch a spot-bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), per a court filing. Amicus briefs, or an amicus curiae, occurs when an organization or individual who is not involved in a court case believes they can offer expertise that could be valuable to a court’s determination by providing information.
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase supports Bitcoin in its legal battle against the SEC
Grayscale and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) are now in a legal battle after the latter refused to approve the application for the Bitcoin ETF. According to claims by Grayscale, the lawsuit came to light after the SEC failed to apply consistent treatment to similar investment vehicles. While the SEC showed a green light to Bitcoin Futures ETF, the spot markets have been deprived of the luxury of getting regulated in the region.
dailyhodl.com
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
decrypt.co
Draft of 'DeFi Killing' CFTC Bill Has Leaked—Here’s What’s In It
Delphi Labs General Counsel Gabriel Shapiro has uploaded a draft copy of the hotly debated DCCPA, which he says has been “circulating secretly in D.C.”. The draft’s out of the capitol. A copy of the still in-progress Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act (DCCPA), which outlines how the Commodities...
ihodl.com
Gary Gensler Supports Expanding CFTC Powers in the Crypto Industry
Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has given his support behind potentially increasing the CFTC's power in the cryptocurrency sector, The Block has reported. He has said during a speech at the Digital Asset Quality Conference at Georgetown University that crypto projects outside the SEC's...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: IRS classifies NFTs as digital assets; retail investors group seeks to track down Do Kwon
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 19 includes the IRS classifying NFTs as digital assets for tax purposes, Cardano NFTs becoming the next gold rush, Blockchain advocacy groups filing a motion to support Grayscale in the lawsuit against SEC, and top 10 metaverse tokens crashing as interest wanes.
