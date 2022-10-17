ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News & Observer

WakeMed warns nearly 500,000 patients of unplanned health data sharing with Facebook

By Teddy Rosenbluth
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qq3UF_0icndHO200

WakeMed may have mistakenly sent sensitive health information to Facebook, they warned in a letter sent Friday to hundreds of thousands of patients.

The health system sent the letter to about 495,000 patients who logged into a MyChart account or scheduled an appointment on its website between March 2018 and May 2022.

The health system had a digital tracker called the ‘Meta pixel’ installed on these pages, which could have sent Facebook information about patients’ health conditions, contact information and vaccination status.

“WakeMed has been unable to determine whether Facebook actually collected or used any of the information sent from its pixel,” the press release read.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, markets the pixel as a way for companies to track the effectiveness of targeted advertisements, by following the users’ online activity after seeing the ad in question. WakeMed installed the pixel in 2018 for “website optimization and to improve the user experience,” the letter to patients read.

WakeMed — which serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year — removed the pixel in May after being contacted by The Markup, a technology investigative news outlet that originally reported the data leak .

Duke University Hospital and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center also installed the pixel on their appointment scheduling pages. However, WakeMed and Novant Health additionally installed the pixel on their password-protected patient portals, potentially giving Facebook access to even more sensitive information from confidential health records.

That personal health data was sent along to the advertising giant along with an IP address, which could be used to trace the health data back to a specific individual or household, according to the Markup investigation.

Novant Health sent a similar letter to more than a million patients in August.

What data was collected

The pixel on WakeMed’s websites could have collected and sent the following data to Meta:

  • Contact information like email address, phone number and emergency contact
  • Information inputted during online check-in like allergies and COVID vaccine status
  • Information about an upcoming appointment like appointment type and date, doctor name, and button/menu selections.

Social Security numbers and financial information were not sent to Meta unless they were entered into one of the site’s text boxes, according to the letter from WakeMed.

WakeMed said it’s unaware of Facebook improperly using the data sent from its patient portal.

“Meta has policies and filters that block sensitive personal data from being incorporated into its advertising programs and does not use any such information,” the letter to patients read.

However, several concerns have been raised about how well those filters work . Meta told New York investigators that their filtering algorithm was “not yet operating with complete accuracy” in 2021.

WakeMed said it has no plans to use the Meta pixel again, unless it is assured that the pixel does not transmit sensitive or identifiable information. The health system has begun reviewing its policies on website user data and plans to make changes to improve patient privacy and prevent similar situations from happening again, the letter read.

Shortly after the news of the data leak broke in June, two state representatives — Reps. Brian Farkas, a Greenville Democrat, and Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican — asked the N.C. attorney general to look into whether hospitals violated consumer protection or privacy laws.

The office of the attorney general said it was “actively investigating this matter” in June, but did not comment on the status or targets of the investigation when asked by the N&O on Monday.

Teddy Rosenbluth covers science for The News & Observer in a position funded by Duke Health and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch Out For This New Phone Scam

There is a new phone scam that has been targeting New Yorkers, so make sure you're on the lookout to keep yourself protected. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs sent out an alert warning of a new cell phone scam that is targeting New Yorkers of Chinese descent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
15K+
Followers
668
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy