Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Boston again lands on list of ‘rattiest’ cities in United States
BOSTON — Boston may soon need to change its nickname from “Beantown” to “Rat Town.”. Orkin this week released its 2022 “Rattiest Cities” list and Boston once again came in rather high on the ranking. For the eighth consecutive year, Chicago was crowned the...
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Massachusetts Has 2 of the Top 20 Best Cities to Live In the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
cruiseradio.net
Celebrity Cruise Ship Completes First Season Sailing From Boston
As Celebrity Summit prepares to reposition to Miami for her fall and winter Caribbean season, Celebrity Cruises wrapped up a successful first season homeporting in Boston. The vessel operated four 10, 11, and 12-night cruises that sailed the northeast coastline, visiting ports in Maine and Canada. “Our first season homeporting in Boston was an absolutely thrilling success and one of Celebrity’s most sought-after itineraries,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.
Radio Ink
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
Video shows person riding bike through Boston tunnel as cars speed by
BOSTON — A motorist captured video of a person riding a bike through a tunnel in Boston during the afternoon commute on Monday. Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the person pedaling what appeared to be a Bluebike in the Callahan Tunnel around 2 p.m. It’s not clear...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
chainstoreage.com
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US
Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
thesuffolkjournal.com
“Boston” artist sells out Somerville music club
Elsie Eastman rocked The Jungle in Somerville with a set list full of songs from her new debut album “Boston” on Oct. 7. Eastman, originally from Kennebunk, Maine, took inspiration for the album from her young adult years; being 20-something, living in a big city and falling in and out of love with strangers on the subway.
3 takeaways from Mayor Wu’s New York Times Magazine interview
The Boston mayor was asked about several topics, including her plans to "abolish" the BPDA. For a Bostonian, Mayor Michelle Wu seems to be pretty popular in New York — or at least in the New York Times newsroom. Last month, Wu got a publicity bump from the newspaper...
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
This New England Town Ranked One of the Most ‘Smiley’ in U.S.
The horror film “Smile” continues to dominate at the box office, putting a whole new spin on the universal sign of happiness. And, I mean this with all due respect, one New England town may be doing the same, as it was just ranked one of the “most smiley” towns in all of the U.S.
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
‘Criminal Minds’ Fan Favorite Matthew Gray Gubler Spotted in New Hampshire
You wouldn't think an A-lister like Matthew Gray Gubler would be spotted around Northern New England since he doesn't really have any ties to the area, but the Criminal Minds star spent some time this weekend on the Seacoast area of New Hampshire. Spencer Reid. Just over two years ago,...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0