ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware Gazette

BW sweeps away DeSales in tourney opener

The fifth-seeded Big Walnut volleyball team, fresh off an OCC-Capital Division championship, opened postseason play with a dominant 25-20, 25-17, 25-10 win over visiting and 26th-seeded DeSales Wednesday night in Sunbury. The Golden Eagles jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening set and never looked back. A Teagan...
SUNBURY, OH
WKRC

OHSAA releases Harbin football ratings following Week 9 of the 2022 season

COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the sixth Harbin computer football ratings of the 2022 season on Oct. 18, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 23):
OHIO STATE
The Marion Star

Tournament Roundup: Ridgedale moves into sectional final

MORRAL ― Ridgedale earned a berth into a volleyball sectional championship match. The seventh-seed Rockets defeated No. 16 Mount Gilead 25-20, 25-14, 25-21 to win the Division IV semifinal home match Wednesday night and put itself up against No. 2 seed Fisher Catholic Saturday at 2 p.m.. Fisher Catholic is rankled No. 19 in Division IV in the last state coaches poll.
MORRAL, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Dublin Jerome, St. Charles, Upper Arlington set for Division I boys golf state tourney

Blueblood programs will represent central Ohio in the Division I state boys golf tournament Oct. 21 and 22 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course, but each comes in with a twist. St. Charles shot a 300 at district for the second consecutive year — good for first Oct. 11 at Apple Valley but only fourth a year ago — and boasts one of the medalist favorites entering this weekend in junior Leo Walling. The 67 carded at district by Walling and co-medalist Owen Cotterman of Worthington Kilbourne was the best district score statewide.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
The Marion Star

Tournament Roundup: Area teams set for tonight

Ridgedale, seeded No. 7 in the Division IV volleyball draw, will host No. 16 Mount Gilead tonight at 6 p.m. in a sectional semifinal matchup. The winner will face the winner of the No. 18 Patriot Prep at No. 2 Fisher Catholic match Saturday at 2 p.m. for a sectional title at the better seed's home.
MORRAL, OH
Times Recorder

HS Roundup: Sheridan, John Glenn volleyball advance

THORNVILLE — Jamisyn Stinson and Alyssa Ward hit 12 kills apiece and Stinson made 14 digs, as third seed Sheridan topped 14th seed Vinton County 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 on its way to a sixth straight Division II sectional title on Wednesday. Alexis Bradley added 18 assists, 12 digs, three kills and 20-of-20 serving with three aces, Ward made five digs and two blocks, Reagan Davis chipped in 12 digs and three assists, along 9-of-9 serving, and Addie...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy