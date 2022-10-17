Blueblood programs will represent central Ohio in the Division I state boys golf tournament Oct. 21 and 22 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course, but each comes in with a twist. St. Charles shot a 300 at district for the second consecutive year — good for first Oct. 11 at Apple Valley but only fourth a year ago — and boasts one of the medalist favorites entering this weekend in junior Leo Walling. The 67 carded at district by Walling and co-medalist Owen Cotterman of Worthington Kilbourne was the best district score statewide.

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO