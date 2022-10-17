Read full article on original website
Buckeye Valley, Harvest Prep to play for MSL-Ohio championship
Coach Matt Stephens is looking to check another goal off his list when Buckeye Valley visits Harvest Prep on Oct. 21. Buckeye Valley has the same goals every year – beat Delaware, win a league title and make the playoffs, said Stephens, whose team is 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the MSL-Ohio Division. “For...
Seeking outright OCC-Ohio title, Gahanna Lincoln set for road test at Pickerington North
Some early season offensive struggles aside, Gahanna Lincoln arguably has put together the most consistent season among central Ohio's 26 big-school programs. The Lions have one remaining task before the Division I, Region 3 playoffs: A matchup Oct. 21 at Pickerington North with the outright OCC-Ohio Division championship on the line.
BW sweeps away DeSales in tourney opener
The fifth-seeded Big Walnut volleyball team, fresh off an OCC-Capital Division championship, opened postseason play with a dominant 25-20, 25-17, 25-10 win over visiting and 26th-seeded DeSales Wednesday night in Sunbury. The Golden Eagles jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening set and never looked back. A Teagan...
Ohio AP high school football polls have 9 area teams ranked, 1 at No. 1 and 3 at No. 2
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (11) 8-1 162. 2. Lakota West (3) 9-0 155. 3. Moeller (1) 8-1 137.
OHSAA releases Harbin football ratings following Week 9 of the 2022 season
COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the sixth Harbin computer football ratings of the 2022 season on Oct. 18, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 23):
Tournament Roundup: Ridgedale moves into sectional final
MORRAL ― Ridgedale earned a berth into a volleyball sectional championship match. The seventh-seed Rockets defeated No. 16 Mount Gilead 25-20, 25-14, 25-21 to win the Division IV semifinal home match Wednesday night and put itself up against No. 2 seed Fisher Catholic Saturday at 2 p.m.. Fisher Catholic is rankled No. 19 in Division IV in the last state coaches poll.
Dublin Jerome, St. Charles, Upper Arlington set for Division I boys golf state tourney
Blueblood programs will represent central Ohio in the Division I state boys golf tournament Oct. 21 and 22 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course, but each comes in with a twist. St. Charles shot a 300 at district for the second consecutive year — good for first Oct. 11 at Apple Valley but only fourth a year ago — and boasts one of the medalist favorites entering this weekend in junior Leo Walling. The 67 carded at district by Walling and co-medalist Owen Cotterman of Worthington Kilbourne was the best district score statewide.
Tournament Roundup: Area teams set for tonight
Ridgedale, seeded No. 7 in the Division IV volleyball draw, will host No. 16 Mount Gilead tonight at 6 p.m. in a sectional semifinal matchup. The winner will face the winner of the No. 18 Patriot Prep at No. 2 Fisher Catholic match Saturday at 2 p.m. for a sectional title at the better seed's home.
Lakota West still at the top, St. Edward moves to No. 3: The SBLive Ohio Top 25
Archbishop Hoban moves to No. 2, while St. Ignatius and Gahanna Lincoln enter the Top 25
Cross country district preview 2022: Who to watch, predictions for all three divisions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Area cross country teams and runners begin their trek to the state meet this weekend with district events for all three divisions. For teams in the cleveland.com seven-county area, district meets will be Saturday at one of three Northeast District locations: Lorain County Community College, Madison High School and GlenOak High School.
HS Roundup: Sheridan, John Glenn volleyball advance
THORNVILLE — Jamisyn Stinson and Alyssa Ward hit 12 kills apiece and Stinson made 14 digs, as third seed Sheridan topped 14th seed Vinton County 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 on its way to a sixth straight Division II sectional title on Wednesday. Alexis Bradley added 18 assists, 12 digs, three kills and 20-of-20 serving with three aces, Ward made five digs and two blocks, Reagan Davis chipped in 12 digs and three assists, along 9-of-9 serving, and Addie...
SBLive Indiana Power 25 Week 9 High School Football Rankings: Hamilton Southeastern takes over at No. 1
By Kevin Messenger The regular season is over and sectional tournaments begin with first-round games in 1A to 4A classifications. 5A and 6A schools all are idle this week, prior to sectional semis to be played Oct. 28. Previous rankings: PRESEASON | WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4 | WEEK 5 | WEEK ...
