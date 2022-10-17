Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
newschannel20.com
Illinois releasing report cards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic levels,...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
newschannel20.com
Home Rehab Program in Decatur approved
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — More homes in Decatur will be rehabilitated. On Monday, the Decatur City Council passed the Home Rehab Program with the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity. The council approved up to $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan to be used by the Decatur Area Habitat for...
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
newschannel20.com
Maternity Deserts Across Illinois
Champaign IL WCCU — Dozens of counties in Illinois are labeled “Maternity Deserts ' meaning there are no maternal resources in the area. The March of Dimes organization is on a mission to bring awareness to the nationwide issue. The organization put out a report gathering information from 2019 through 2020 that states areas with no access affect up to 6.9 million women and almost 500,000 births across the U.S.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Don't veer for deer,' Illinois officials say
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say. According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Central Illinois Proud
What are the top-rated fast-food chains in Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — What are the top-rated fast-food options in Illinois?. A study from SavingSpot has identified the top and bottom-rated fast-food chains around the country by using data from ratings on Google Maps. Here are the results from Illinois according to the study:. CuisineTop-ratedBottom-rated. BurgersCulver’sBurger King.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
1470 WMBD
First cannabis infuser in Illinois opens in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – There’s a new businesses officially open in Pekin, and it’s making history. Krown is the first cannabis infuser in the state — approved through a social equity application. It’s also a veteran- and woman-owned business. “With my background in science and engineering,...
newschannel20.com
Illinois has seen 17 officer related shootings in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week, there have been several officers across the United States shot in the line of duty including the two officers shot in Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 12. With this short-span increase of officers shot, we researched the numbers to see the trends of officer-involved shootings in Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Illinois awarding up to $3.7 million to address systemic health disparities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funded program called Activating Relationship in Illinois for System Equity (ARISE) is a joint initiative of the...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
WSPY NEWS
Cougar killed in Illinois
With farm harvest season continuing, white-tail deer are on the run out of fields and onto roadways. In DeKalb County on Sunday night, a vehicle collision was first reported involving a deer. Instead it was a cougar. First reported as a deer, the cougar was running across Interstate 88 near...
newschannel20.com
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
NBC Chicago
A Step-By-Step Guide to Voting by Mail in Illinois For the 2022 Election
According to the Illinois Board of Elections, there are several ways to vote in Illinois: In-person on Election Day, in-person before Election Day during early voting, or voting by mail. If you are planning to vote by mail, there are key dates to pay attention to, and certain steps you'll...
Illinois Man Killed When Truck Driver Runs Red Light
An Illinois man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened when a northbound 2020 Hino Conventional truck, driven by 25-year-old Shawn D. Millfelt of St. Charles, was on US 67 around 1:15 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light at Richard Drive.
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
Comments / 0