Columbia hires two new people to lead efforts to help the homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has picked Kameisha Heppard to become the city's first Director of Homeless Services, a newly created role to coordinate efforts for the city's unhoused. Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson announced the hire at a meeting of the city council Tuesday afternoon. "Thank...
crbjbizwire.com
Stantec expands Community Development and Water teams in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, SC - Stantec, a leading global design and engineering firm, has welcomed two professionals to its growing Water and Community Development practices in Charleston and Columbia. Brendon Wilson has joined Stantec’s Charleston office as a civil engineer in its Community Development practice. Wilson is a licensed Professional Engineer in...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor
Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
Housing, a park, and more businesses are planned to hopefully take the place of the current Richland Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday night, the Richland County Council voted to approve tax incentives on the Richland Mall property to offset the cost of redevelopment for developers interested in buying pieces of the mall. Councilman Paul Livingston says he believes this is the right move for the county.
WLTX.com
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
abcnews4.com
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
thelakemurraynews.net
Sheriff’s Department flooded with notes of praise from Blythewood community
Parents, teachers, and students overwhelmed by speed and precision of RCSD response. In the wake of “a report of shots fired” hoax at Blythewood High School earlier this month in which deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RSCD) responded in less than two minutes; thank you notes, letters of praise, and applauding emails have flooded the department’s mailboxes and email inboxes. The expressions of gratitude from those who witnessed first-hand RCSD’s tactical response on Oct. 5 have been overwhelming. Following are a few such notes:
WIS-TV
City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street. Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice. The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going...
coladaily.com
Northeast residents invited to town hall meeting to discuss rezoning requests
A town hall meeting will be held Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss three rezoning requests in Northeast Richland County. County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron is organizing the upcoming in-person town hall meeting, which will take place at Killiam Park, located at 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood, South Carolina, and will focus on the map amendment requests for the three properties.
The City of Camden is remembering a local Bishop and planning to engrave his memory forever
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden community is mourning the loss of Bishop Thomas C. Bell, who passed away on September 27th. "A lover of God first and foremost, and a lover of people," is how Pamela Jones, described Bishop Bell. Jones worked alongside Bell since 1996 and says the...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Technical College offering $0 tuition and fees Spring 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Technical College (MTC) announced they are offering eligible students free tuition and fees this spring semester. School officials say students can save up to $40,000 per year compared to other SC colleges and universities. In a press release, MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames says,...
Town of Lexington looking to increase off-duty pay for officers working events
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington Police Department is looking for solutions when it comes to off-duty officers assisting with local events. Areas surrounding the Town of Lexington are paying officers anywhere from $40 to $50 for off-duty help at special events. Now, the town is hoping to pay its officers more in order to better serve the community at these times.
thenewirmonews.com
Merritt McNeely named CEO of Flock and Rally
Merritt McNeely has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of Flock and Rally, a woman-owned integrated communications and marketing agency headquartered in Columbia. McNeely, who has served in an executive role at Flock and Rally since spring 2018, now will lead strategic planning, financial management, business development and more for the company, serving as the agency’s key spokesperson.
DJJ: Disturbance led to youth damaging cars, property with hammers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says multiple youth at the facility assaulted a staff member and damaged property with hammers during a disturbance Tuesday morning. The agency said the incident began around 9 a.m. Tuesday at SCDJJ's Broad River Road Complex. Executive Director Eden...
Free electric ride service in Columbia launching Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new free electric ride service for some of Columbia's entertainment districts is hitting the road this weekend. A Charlotte-based company, Ride.Jaunt, is bringing its all-electric vehicles to downtown Columbia. The company started in 2017 in Charlotte and serves three districts in the city: Uptown, Southend, and the West End.
abcnews4.com
A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina
The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
thenewirmonews.com
The Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo October 28 & 29
Get your YELLOWSTONE ON in Blythewood. The Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo presented. Blythewood on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, 2022. Gates Open at 5:30. and the Rodeo starts at 7:30 each night. Mark your Calendars and Get your Tickets early to see Top Ranked Professional Cowboys and. Cowgirls...
