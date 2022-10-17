Parents, teachers, and students overwhelmed by speed and precision of RCSD response. In the wake of “a report of shots fired” hoax at Blythewood High School earlier this month in which deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RSCD) responded in less than two minutes; thank you notes, letters of praise, and applauding emails have flooded the department’s mailboxes and email inboxes. The expressions of gratitude from those who witnessed first-hand RCSD’s tactical response on Oct. 5 have been overwhelming. Following are a few such notes:

BLYTHEWOOD, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO