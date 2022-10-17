Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gatsby's Prime Seafood among first openings at new mixed-use district at Waugh Drive
Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston.
houstoniamag.com
10 Fun (and Totally Free) Date Ideas in Houston
From a free bout tour to a show under the stars, here's our list of the top free date ideas in Houston. The old saying goes: The best things in life are free. While this may be true, in our experience, free things plus your favorite person are even better. Fortunately, there's a fun variety of free things to do around Houston. From boat tours to art viewings and open-air performances, treat your date to a rom-com-style day of fun (cheesy video montage is optional). After all, love doesn't cost a thing—especially when the dates are gratis.
Eater
Oxtail Is a Cultural Delicacy — This Houston Festival Will Celebrate It in a Major Way
Recalling her Jamaican stepfather cooking oxtails over an open fire in the backyard, restaurant consultant Shakti Baum has fond memories of what she calls “a cut of meat for the people.”. Used in comforting African American soul food, in saucy Caribbean dishes, and in rich soups in Asian and...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Are Coming This Weekend to Harold’s in the Heights
If you love informative articles like this one, click to support our quality local food journalism for as little as $3 a month! Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader-supported. On the heels of being named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America, Rapper and entrepreneur Bun...
Houston’s New Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening
This opening will mark the third Dog Haus in the Houston area and 11th in Texas
mocomotive.com
Salata Salad Kitchen Continues to Grow in Greater Houston With a New Location in Magnolia
The new Salata location in Magnolia makes healthy and fresh meal options even more accessible to Montgomery County. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // TEXAS – Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Magnolia, TX on Thursday, October 20th. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 6209 FM 1488 Suite C, Magnolia, TX 77354.
houstoniamag.com
5 Family-Friendly Farms Worth a Visit in the Fall
Get a real-life farm experience and a dose of fall festivities for the whole family. TGIF: Thank God It's Fall. Local farms are embracing all the pumpkin spice and everything nice that takes over Texas during this time of year. It’s a lot like the Christmas spirit, but a little spicier and full of hope for at least a few autumn-colored leaves in the Houston vicinity. Now is the perfect time to venture out to one of the local farms in and around the Houston area for a day of pony rides, pumpkin patches, photo-ops with spot-on fall vibes, and seasonal treats.
Modern Mexican Steakhouse Planned for Houston
Toca Madera utilizes locally-sourced ingredients in its boldly flavored dishes.
Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan to open first location in Katy
Tim Ho Wan will open in Katy in the fall. (Courtesy Tim Ho Wan) After two years of anticipation, dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan is set to open this fall. The Michelin-starred restaurant will open at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, in the last week of October or first week of November. Tim Ho Wan first opened in Hong Kong in 2009 and has since been founded in New York, Las Vegas, California and Hawaii. Chefs, regarded as dim sum specialists, take pride in crafting handmade dishes with fresh ingredients. The menu includes popular items, such as a steamed rice roll with barbecue pork, pan-fried turnip cakes and steamed egg cakes. Each location features its own regional specialty dish. www.timhowanusa.com.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO THE ALL NEW HAUNTED DRIVE
The Haunted Drive which was in Splendora has moved to a much larger area at Chain of Lakes. Now over 1.5 miles long. This year they have added additional activities. They include a Haunted House and a Haunted Maze. The address is 235 Chain-O-Lake Resort, Cleveland, Texas. Alternate Route Advisory.
PizzaForno serving 'vending machine pizza' in Friendswood
PizzaForno on July 31 held its grand opening at 3210 E. FM 528, Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) PizzaForno on July 31 held its grand opening at 3210 E. FM 528, Friendswood. The Canada-based company offers an automated pizza oven that serves fresh, artisanal pizzas in under three minutes. People can order it online or at the location.
'Now hiring non-stupid people' | Pasadena sign raising eyebrows
PASADENA, Texas — A new job posting in Pasadena is turning heads -- making some people laugh and others scowl. The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the hiring sign Tuesday morning. It says "Now hiring non-stupid people." Driving west down Crenshaw Road in the...
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
Tito's Cantina closes its doors in Cypress
Tito's Cantina permanently closed in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tito’s Cantina, 25250 Hwy. 290, Cypress, closed its doors in late September. The cantina served Tex-Mex dishes, such as brochettes and tacos, as well as American-style dishes, such as hot wings and burgers. Tito's Cantina also served a variety of drinks from the bar and hosted live music events and sports viewing events. www.facebook.com/titoscantinahtx.
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston
A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
milb.com
Sugar Land Holiday Lights Tickets Go on Sale
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today placed tickets on sale for the ninth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, beginning on Nov. 18 at Constellation Field. The holiday festival, which will run through Jan. 1, features over 3 million lights, light shows, 10...
Houston Press
Korean Festival Houston Returns to Discovery Green
Put it on your calendars: Korean Festival Houston is returning to Discovery Green on October 22. Once again, the Korean American Society of Houston (KASH) has partnered with dozens of sponsors – from local mom-and-pop restaurants to the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Houston – to bring the best of Korean culture to downtown Houston. That includes the food, games, traditional performances, clothing, martial arts, K-beauty, K-pop, and much more.
Eater
11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day
Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city. But for those still seeking a dining experience and...
