Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
With Losses Mounting For Russell Wilson's Broncos, Seahawks Continue to Reap Reward
Dropping their fourth game and falling two full games out of first place in the AFC West on Monday night, the Denver Broncos lost in overtime for a second straight week. As the losses pile up, the Seattle Seahawks stand to gain the most from their struggles.
Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better
Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
Seahawks have 2 of the NFL's top 10 leaders in yards per carry
In a surprise development, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s top offenses this season. While veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s surprise improvement deserves much of the credit, Seattle has also been efficient running the ball. Even though their best running back is now out for the rest...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 6 win over Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks hosted Arizona in Week 6. It was a matchup between two teams tied for second place in NFC West. The winner would either have sole possession of second place or be tied for first place. The Seattle Seahawks welcomed in the red birds from Arizona. Both teams...
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 39-yard TD pass to Greg Dulcich
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich on a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening. Late in the first quarter, the Broncos now lead the Chargers 10-0.
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 6 win over Cowboys
We’re only six weeks through the 2022 season, but it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia once again having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19...
numberfire.com
Tyler Lockett (hamstring) idle at Seahawks practice
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. Lockett was added to the injury report last Thursday with a hamstring injury and then had his least productive game of the season with 2 catches for 17 yards, so this is worth keeping an eye on. For now, we expect Lockett to play in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Yakima’s Cooper Kupp Honors World War Two Veteran Love Goes Viral
Yakima's own Cooper Kupp is having another stellar season in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is also continuing to make a big impact off the field as well. Los Angeles Rams Star Receiver, Cooper Kupp Honors WWII Veteran. Cooper Kupp is a graduate and football standout at...
FOX Sports
Seahawks' stellar draft class; The Other LaFleur: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Six weeks in, we've seen some rookies start to make a major impact, a couple veterans maintain their usual excellence and NFL standings that look a bit … uh, different. Let's get to this week's Cheat Sheet. 1. The "Other" LaFleur. When your older brother is under 50 and...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll on Poona Ford vs. Cardinals: 'One of His Better Games Ever'
The Seattle Seahawks and a stout defensive effort haven't often been used in the same sentence dating back to last season. But in a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, Seattle's defense looked like a completely different unit than the one that has allowed the third-most yards (410.8) and second-most points per game (27.2) this season.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
Seahawks Week 7 injury report: Tyler Lockett 1 of 6 DNPs on Wednesday
The Seahawks had several players sit out today’s practice, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Four others were listed as limited, including tight end Noah Fant and nose tackle Al Woods. Here is the team’s initial injury report with Wednesday’s participation. Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status. WR...
FOX Sports
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
With Dak back, does this Cowboys team have any more excuses?
The Cowboys looked cooked after losing Dak Prescott in Week 1, yet they sit at 4-2 as he’s set to return. With their star QB back, does this team have any more excuses as to why they can’t challenge for an elusive Super Bowl this year?
