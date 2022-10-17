ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks

With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday

A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers.  The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position.  ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
