FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
IKEA Testing Self-Driving Truck Deliveries Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
This Dallas food hall is a foodie’s heaven
The Village Dallas has been an iconic apartment complex here locally for decades. Depending on who you talk to, living in the Village Dallas is an initiation of living in the Big D.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas restaurant ranked in America’s top 10 to dine at during the fall season
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is well underway as we’re halfway through the month of October and when you think of eating out in the autumn months, what comes to mind?. Well, North Texas, you’ll be happy to hear that a recent report from Resy ranked the ten restaurants that define American dining in fall 2022 and a Dallas restaurant was listed in the top five.
Texas piñata man creates massive Selena work of art for state fair
He said it was about 12 feet tall
Blue Goose Cantina to Open in Grand Prairie
Authentic Tex-Mex dishes and of course, margaritas, are on this restaurant’s menu.
Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland
The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
CW33 NewsFix
WATCH: Inside look at Arlington eatery Breakfast Brothers
BREAKFAST BROTHERS SPONSORED CONTENT — Ricky Booker is no stranger to CW33 audiences. His show ‘In the Kitchen’ gives us a sneak peek into what happens in the world of cooking and feeding the soul of every family. We got a chance to sample some of the...
North Beach Street art project features 12 animals sculptures along -mile stretch in Fort Worth
A raccoon made out of trash cans is one of 12 pieces of art made by Chris Fennell for Arts Fort Worth and installed on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Charley Erwin) Arts Fort Worth unveiled a series of sculptures this fall by Alabama artist Chris Fennell along...
papercitymag.com
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
Philanthropist, billionaire MacKenzie Scott gifts $3.8 million to Girlscouts of Northeast Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to the children of Dallas in a big way. The billionaire has donated $3.8 million to The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. Officials say this will help the scouts fulfill their mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who will make the world a better place.
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
Here Where To Find The Absolute Best Soup In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best soup.
CandysDirt.com
Mayor Johnson Wants to Build on Downtown’s Momentum, Bringing ‘Big Dallas Energy’ Into 2023
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson encouraged stakeholders Tuesday to keep building on the momentum of new development, revitalization, and walkable residential living in a pep rally of sorts at the Downtown Dallas Inc. State of Downtown event. Some might call it Big Dallas Energy. “My vision is more of what we’ve...
CW33 NewsFix
Hungry for pasta? These are the best Italian restaurants around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Good bread, wine, meats, sauce, and pasta are all things associated with one of the most sought-after cuisines in the whole wide world. Did you know you can get top-notch Italian food right in the heart of North Texas?. Monday, October 17 is National Pasta Day,...
dmagazine.com
This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover
Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
Richardson dentist now offering services at new location on West Arapaho Road
Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to 819 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to a location on Arapaho Road on Oct. 3. The dental office is now located at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 58A, after moving from its previous location at 1112 N. Floyd Road. Services provided by the dental practice include dental implants, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal and orthodontics, according to its website. 972-231-4876. www.meredithdavisdds.com.
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viral
Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano, Texas, has gone viral on Twitter, sparking a debate over the appropriateness of the show. Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on Blaze TV, attended the all-ages brunch show at the restaurant/bar Ebb & Flow in Shops at Legacy on the weekend.
Enjoy Log Cabin Living With This Dreamy Five-Acre Property in Haslet
Raise your hand if you had a Lincoln Log set when you were a kid. Aside from Legos, the Lincoln Logs were my favorite. Nothing was more fun than building log cabin homes … and then of course selling them to my favorite Star Wars and G.I. Joe figures.
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
Comments / 0