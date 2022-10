Oct. 20—The fate of a former Cumberland County corrections officer, on trial for the death of a 9-year-old girl, now rests with a jury of his peers. Kenneth Morang, 64, was charged with manslaughter in January 2020 after Raelynn Bell died from traumatic brain injuries days after Morang crashed into her family's car.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO