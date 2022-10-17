Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 19, ’22 VB Recaps: Huffman Leads Redbank Valley to Win; KC Rallies Past Oil City; Sharon Tops New Castle
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Alivia Huffman had nine kills, nine digs, and six aces to lead Redbank Valley to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-23) home win over Moniteau. Mylee Harmon added five kills, 10 set assists, and 10 digs with Caylen Rearick chipping in 15 digs and two aces.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 19, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Bradford Girls Beat Warren; Cathedral Prep Edges McLane
WARREN, Pa. – Four different Bradford players scored as the Lady Owls earned a 4-1 win over rival Warren. Emily Morgan and Maddi Cowburn scored in the first half and Bella Prince (penalty kick) and Kelsea Austin scored in the second half for the Lady Owls. Austin was named...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Meadville at Warren Volleyball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Meadville at Warren volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 20. Both teams are looking to solidify their playoff seeding in this final dual match of the regular season. Both come in with just three losses with the Lady Bulldogs holding a 1-game advantage in Region 5 with a 6-1 region record, while the Lady Dragons are 5-2 in region play.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 18 ’22 VB Recaps: Exley Leads Keystone to Win; ECC Stays Unbeaten; Clarion, Cochranton, Maplewood Win
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Leah Exley had 12 kills and Natalie Bowser and Audrey Burrows combined for 14 kills to lift visiting Keystone to a 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19) win over Clarion-Limestone. Bowser and Burrows each had seven kills. Reagan Mays helped run the offense for the Lady Panthers...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 17, 2022 Soccer Recaps: C-L Boys Top Redbank; Clearfield, McDowell, Warren, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Earn Shutouts
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bailee Verdill scored two goals as Clarion-Limestone beat Redbank Valley, 3-1. Danny Schweitzer had one goal for C-L and Thomas Uckert and Wyatt Borden had one assist each. RIDGWAY 1, PORT ALLEGANY 0. JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Samy McCurdy scored the lone goal of the game...
d9and10sports.com
Late Coull Goal Helps Clarion Girls Rally Past Redbank Valley in Soccer Rivalry
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lexi Coull called it the longest five minutes of her life. Coull was sitting on the Clarion bench after a dangerous high kick on an aggressive play at the Redbank Valley net when she and Redbank Valley keeper Emma Kemmer went for a loose soccer ball resulting in a yellow card on Coull.
wccsradio.com
IUP STUDENT, INDIANA COUNTY NATIVE, SELECTED FOR MERIT-BASED SCHOLARSHIP
An Indiana County native was selected for a merit-based scholarship, officials at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced today. Maura Buggey, a Speech-Language Pathology major at IUP, was selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc.’s scholarship for students in the university’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services department.
wesb.com
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
wtaj.com
Help Mike find a home! Meet this sweet dog at the Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mike! He is an 8-year-old terrier mix. He came to the Central Pa Humane Society with 12 other dogs that were in a hoarding situation. Since their arrival, six dogs have been adopted, leaving Mike and his friends behind at the shelter. Mike is...
DuBois-Sandy Township awards ambulance contract
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The joint board of DuBois and Sandy Township awarded a request for an ambulance service to serve both municipalities. The request was awarded to the Amserv LTD Ambulance Company. This will allow both municipalities to be served through their consolidation. The contract was approved until January 1, 2026.
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
VIDEO: James Franklin Explodes During U-M Tunnel Altercation
Emotions were running high when Michigan and Penn State entered the tunnel at Michigan Stadium during halftime.
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
Burglar makes off with four chainsaws in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple chainsaws were stolen out of a building in Jefferson County, state police are reminding residents to keep their items secure. State police out of Punxsutawney wrote in a press release, that someone stole four chainsaws out of a metal pole building along Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. The […]
Spanky’s Courthouse Café expands seating area
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit. Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop. The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on […]
butlerradio.com
Overnight Snow Leads To 2-Hour Delays
It may have been a shock to some Butler County residents to wake up this morning to large snowflakes covering some yards and roads. It was especially notable in northern areas of the county, where the snowfall led to a couple of two-hour delays. The Slippery Rock Area School District, Slippery Rock University, and Portersville Christian called for the delays.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Tuesday October 18, 2022
Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties until 9:00 AM this morning. This could end the growing season for the year. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to bring them inside if you can.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
