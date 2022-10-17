ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Meadville at Warren Volleyball Thursday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Meadville at Warren volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 20. Both teams are looking to solidify their playoff seeding in this final dual match of the regular season. Both come in with just three losses with the Lady Bulldogs holding a 1-game advantage in Region 5 with a 6-1 region record, while the Lady Dragons are 5-2 in region play.
IUP STUDENT, INDIANA COUNTY NATIVE, SELECTED FOR MERIT-BASED SCHOLARSHIP

An Indiana County native was selected for a merit-based scholarship, officials at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced today. Maura Buggey, a Speech-Language Pathology major at IUP, was selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc.’s scholarship for students in the university’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services department.
Kane Sawmill Fire

Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
DuBois-Sandy Township awards ambulance contract

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The joint board of DuBois and Sandy Township awarded a request for an ambulance service to serve both municipalities. The request was awarded to the Amserv LTD Ambulance Company. This will allow both municipalities to be served through their consolidation. The contract was approved until January 1, 2026.
Penn State confirms death of third-year student

Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
Burglar makes off with four chainsaws in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple chainsaws were stolen out of a building in Jefferson County, state police are reminding residents to keep their items secure. State police out of Punxsutawney wrote in a press release, that someone stole four chainsaws out of a metal pole building along Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. The […]
Spanky’s Courthouse Café expands seating area

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit. Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop. The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on […]
Overnight Snow Leads To 2-Hour Delays

It may have been a shock to some Butler County residents to wake up this morning to large snowflakes covering some yards and roads. It was especially notable in northern areas of the county, where the snowfall led to a couple of two-hour delays. The Slippery Rock Area School District, Slippery Rock University, and Portersville Christian called for the delays.
Weather Minute for Tuesday October 18, 2022

Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties until 9:00 AM this morning. This could end the growing season for the year. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to bring them inside if you can.
Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
