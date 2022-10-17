Read full article on original website
Westword
Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers
In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
With Losses Mounting For Russell Wilson's Broncos, Seahawks Continue to Reap Reward
Dropping their fourth game and falling two full games out of first place in the AFC West on Monday night, the Denver Broncos lost in overtime for a second straight week. As the losses pile up, the Seattle Seahawks stand to gain the most from their struggles.
saturdaytradition.com
Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver
Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better
Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson now has another injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has now played through two and a half games with a partially torn lat. He got an injection in his right shoulder to help ease pain after Week 5, and the Broncos iced the quarterback’s shoulder on the sideline in between drives in Week 6.
ESPN
The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without …
The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without Rashaad Penny. New RB1 Ken Walker III (23 touches) played 47 of 68 offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas (two touches) played 23 snaps. Tony Jones, recently claimed off waivers, was active but only played on special teams. Travis Homer has to miss at least one more game before he can return off IR. Seattle also has Darwin Thompson on its practice squad.
Seahawks have 2 of the NFL's top 10 leaders in yards per carry
In a surprise development, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s top offenses this season. While veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s surprise improvement deserves much of the credit, Seattle has also been efficient running the ball. Even though their best running back is now out for the rest...
Seahawks signing former Washington State WR to practice squad
The Seattle Seahawks are working out free agent wide receiver Easop Winston today, according to a report by Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus. Winston played his college ball at Washington State, where he posted 137 catches, 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns in 26 games. Winston (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) has...
Silvi Says: Russell Wilson, now in Seahawks' rearview mirror, on rough ride
SEATTLE — Russell Wilson has been taking a verbal pounding this season. He's been an easy target for critics, especially on social media. Monday night's one-touchdown effort in a losing cause against the Los Angeles Chargers was the latest in his laughable line of nationally televised performances. In the...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s
The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
atozsports.com
One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing
The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 39-yard TD pass to Greg Dulcich
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich on a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening. Late in the first quarter, the Broncos now lead the Chargers 10-0.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
FOX Sports
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?
The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
