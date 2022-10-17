ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver

Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better

Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games

Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without …

The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without Rashaad Penny. New RB1 Ken Walker III (23 touches) played 47 of 68 offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas (two touches) played 23 snaps. Tony Jones, recently claimed off waivers, was active but only played on special teams. Travis Homer has to miss at least one more game before he can return off IR. Seattle also has Darwin Thompson on its practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s

The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing

The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”

The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?

The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
BERKELEY, CA

