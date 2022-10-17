Celebrating the arts since 1990, the Denton Arts and Jazz festival continues to grow and attract attendees from around the nation. The Spring Fling arts festival and the JazzFest were combined 32 years ago to create the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival. The festival showcases the visual and performing arts and the event displays the DFW’s renowned jazz scene. Proceeds from the event go toward continuing arts facilities, preservation projects and public art, according to their website.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO