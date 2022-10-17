Read full article on original website
msn.com
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
travelawaits.com
Region In Northern Italy Offering Free Perk To Attract Tourists
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the far northeast of Italy, is offering a promotion that is designed to stimulate tourism and encourage sustainable travel. The region’s tourist board, through its chosen travel agency, will reimburse visitors’ journeys if they travel to the area by train from anywhere in Italy.
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets for free in a bid to revive its COVID-battered economy
Hong Kong will give away free plane tickets as it tries to recapture its former glory as a tourist destination. After more than two years of being closed off to the world, Hong Kong is so desperate for visitors that it’s willing to pay for their trips. On Wednesday,...
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
thebrag.com
Uber passenger charged over $60k for 15-minute trip
A man in the UK woke up with more than a hangover when he realised Uber had charged him over $60,000 AUD (£35,000) for a 15-minute trip in Manchester after he accidentally set the destination to Australia. Oliver Kaplan had just finished work and ordered an Uber to meet...
tripsavvy.com
Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane
Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
vinlove.net
Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau
Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
WDW News Today
Adventures by Disney Launching First Adriatic Sea Cruises in 2024
In 2024, Adventures by Disney will launch their first expedition cruises in the Adriatic Sea. Expedition cruises in Antarctica, the Arctic, and the Galapagos Islands will also be available. The two Adriatic Sea cruises will be 8-day, 7-night round-trips from Venice, Italy. They will visit ports in Croatia and Montenegro...
cntraveler.com
What’s Next in Travel: Condé Nast Traveler’s Fifth Annual Points of View Summit Looks Toward the Future
No one knows the travel landscape better than Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Travel Specialists. That’s why we, as editors, go to them for expert advice, trend forecasting, and for on-the-ground intel to find the people and places worth talking about. Our relationships with them is part of what makes our brand such an authority that has come to be one of the most trusted travel brands in the world.
Maxim
Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express
The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
Inside the abandoned UK airport which could reopen to flights from 2025
AN ABANDONED airport in the UK could re-open to flights by 2025. Manston Airport, located in southeast Kent, closed back in 2014 after reporting huge daily losses. Since then, it has been used lorry park for drivers between the UK and France via Dover. And earlier this year, it was...
lonelyplanet.com
Postcard from the Aran Islands (my trip to the edge of Europe in pics)
Sasha Brady, a Lonely Planet writer and editor, shares a snapshot of a recent trip to Inis Mór in the Aran Islands, highlighting the best places to eat, drink and sleep in — and what you shouldn’t miss. I just returned from a weekend trip to Inis...
sippycupmom.com
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?
Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
Report: Theme park attendance was a roller coaster in 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Last year was a roller coaster ride for theme parks worldwide, with U.S. water parks approaching pre-pandemic levels and parks in China struggling with lockdowns, according to a new report. The speed of recovery was greatly influenced by the level of government restrictions, the success of vaccine rollouts and consumer confidence levels, according to the TEA/AECOM 2021 Theme Index and Museum Index: The Global Attractions Attendance Report. The annual report, which was released last Friday, usually ranks theme parks by attendance but held off on doing that in the 2021 report because of disparities in operating...
