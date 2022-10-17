CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who’ve experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse, neglect and torture. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She’s focused her research on grief.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO