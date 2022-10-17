Read full article on original website
Lost children live on at Arizona refuge for the grieving
CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who’ve experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse, neglect and torture. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She’s focused her research on grief.
Oregon's newest House district holds first general election
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. House race in Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District is closer than expected. The district includes the state capital Salem and Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs along with rural areas. There are more registered Democrats than Republicans, but most voters are nonaffiliated. The GOP has capitalized on inflation, crime and low approval ratings for President Biden and Oregon's Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Democrats, meanwhile, hope abortion will energize voters. The Cook Political Report considers the race a toss up but other analysts say it appears to lean toward Democrats. Biden would've carried it by about 13 points.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. The execution occurred despite Cole’s attorneys’ arguments that the inmate was not mentally competent. They have said he had schizophrenia and a lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. But courts rejected that claim, allowing Thursday’s lethal injection to proceed.
