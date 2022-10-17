SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio now has one zip code that is outpacing all others in the U.S. in people renting homes and apartments. A new study from RentCafe shows San Antonio’s 78215 zip code is the fastest growing for renters in the nation. Data shows this zip code had a renters share of 61.8% in 2011, but as of 2020 that renters share had gone up to 87.2%. These percentages mean that there were 735 renters in 78215 in 2011, but 9 years later that number had swelled to 2,482. This change of 237.7% is more than 64% higher than the next closest zip code in the U.S. for renter growth.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO