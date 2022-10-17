Read full article on original website
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio looks to hold apartments with multiple code violations accountable
SAN ANTONIO — From rats and rodents to water issues and moldy conditions. We’ve been extensively reporting on the horror stories of renters. Tenants who felt like they had no voice until now. Tuesday night a task force looks to start a program focusing on apartment buildings with...
foxsanantonio.com
Community leaders works to help small East Side Businesses
A community leader is helping educate, empower and grow small businesses on the city's East Side. Taan-TV, The African American Network Television, and Fox San Antonio is spotlighting Nneka Cleaver, who created a small business hub local businesses can use. The hub offers workshops for business owners, and events that...
KTSA
San Antonio zip code is fastest growing in U.S. for renters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio now has one zip code that is outpacing all others in the U.S. in people renting homes and apartments. A new study from RentCafe shows San Antonio’s 78215 zip code is the fastest growing for renters in the nation. Data shows this zip code had a renters share of 61.8% in 2011, but as of 2020 that renters share had gone up to 87.2%. These percentages mean that there were 735 renters in 78215 in 2011, but 9 years later that number had swelled to 2,482. This change of 237.7% is more than 64% higher than the next closest zip code in the U.S. for renter growth.
KSAT 12
Home sales are down as prices keep climbing in the San Antonio area making it harder for homebuyers
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market in San Antonio is showing signs of slowing down as real estate becomes less affordable amid rising inflation and interest rate hikes. Home sales are down and prices are up in the San Antonio area, according to the latest statistics from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
KSAT 12
Old storage facility east of downtown San Antonio in heart of new Life Science Innovation District
SAN ANTONIO – The area just east of downtown San Antonio, where items ranging from produce to mink stoles were kept in cold storage, is now in the heart of what’s being called the Life Science Innovation District. The old Merchants Ice Storage Building is now the home...
KENS 5
'It's a mess': TxDOT is acting to make a dangerous San Antonio intersection safer, some residents say not enough has been done
SAN ANTONIO — A dangerous intersection on the northwest side is causing concern. Wurzbach Parkway and Military Highway has been a problematic area for a while. In 2020, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began construction on an expansion and improvement project to address the growing traffic congestion. As...
San Antonio home sales in September continue to fall amid rising prices
San Antonio home buyers appear to be taking more time.
Historic Tobin Hill home closer to becoming bar after dodging demolition
The pair originally planned to convert the first floor into a bar.
San Antonio City Council discussing new apartment inspections
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council is working on a new "Proactive Apartment Inspections" program to deal with apartment code violations across the city. The council first met to discuss the program Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a special council meeting. San Antonio Development Services Deputy Director...
Loop 1604 expanding to 10 lanes along portions of the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Flanked by Gov. Greg Abbott, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) gathered in San Antonio to mark the groundbreaking of Segment 2 of the highly anticipated Loop 1604 expansion project—which officials claim will reduce waiting time in traffic by up to 75%. The...
San Antonio becomes first city to surpass goal of housing 1,500 people as part of campaign to address homelessness
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has become the first of 70 cities aligned with the House America pledge that's met and exceeded the goal of placing 1,500 people from the streets into permanent housing. “Today, I am proud to announce that San Antonio has rehoused over 1,600 households,” said...
foxsanantonio.com
Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
San Antonio seems to agree that this is the most puro truck ever
His truck was level when it got towed, one Reddit user said.
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
TIMELINE: Officer shoots San Antonio teen Erik Cantu in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 caused garnered national and global attention. The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the drivers-side door and orders the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and attempting to drive away, Cantu's burger still in hand.
Bexar County could see overnight lows in the 40s tonight
Sweater weather is upon us.
KTSA
Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
KSAT 12
East Side community farm preserving tradition by growing flowers to honor the dead
SAN ANTONIO – A community farm on the city’s East Side is preserving tradition by growing flowers that honor the dead. “You are going to find Marigolds that are known as Cempasuchils. We have Celosias. We have Globe amaranth and Mano de Leon as well,” Jovanna Lopez, the urban agriculture community coordinator at Garcia Street Urban Farm said.
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
