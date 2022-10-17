ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso man dies after crashing into trees in Rogers County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash east of Owasso in Rogers County. On Oct. 16, around 1 a.m., 64-year-old Larry Helton of Owasso was traveling on South Keetonville Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Helton was traveling down a steep dirt trail when his...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tragic death of homeless Tulsa woman out in freezing temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With help literally available across the street, the death of a homeless woman possibly due to the cold is drawing attention to the complexities of the issue. "She was found sleeping outside laying on her stomach and wrapped up in a blanket," said Tulsa Police...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman's body found across the street from Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that the body of a woman was found across the street from the Tulsa Day Center. Police say EMSA medics found a deceased white woman in her 30s while responding to a cold call. The woman was covered in blankets...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa shelter highlights services after woman freezes to death

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman was found dead across the street from a Tulsa homeless shelter Wednesday morning. Police believe she succumbed to the previous night’s conditions when temperatures dropped below freezing for the first time this fall. They do not suspect foul play, but even in cold weather, homeless shelters can’t always convince people to use their services.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
OWASSO, OK
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify man suspected of stealing from vehicle

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man pictured who is suspected of stealing from a vehicle. On Sept. 22 around 8 a.m., this man allegedly broke into a vehicle at a convenience store near Admiral and 193rd East Avenue. Police say...
TULSA, OK

